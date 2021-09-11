With the season-opening ceremony and football jamboree a week ago, the Key West Youth Football League kicked off the regular campaign with four games Saturday at the George Mira Football Field.
The league was canceled before it began in 2020, so players, coaches, family and fans were eager to mix it up with 10 weeks of action in four age groups. All games are played on Saturday.
The season culminates on Saturday, Nov. 20, with homecoming festivities.
C DIVISION
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 12,
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 0
The Jaguars scored all of their points in the first half as both defenses took over in the final two quarters for a scoreless second half.
It took the Jaguars five plays and 3:35 to put the ball in the end zone on a Ryland Brown 2-yard touchdown jaunt. The extra point was thwarted by the Dolphins.
At the 4:51 mark in the second quarter, Noel Erickson broke free and rambled 33 yards past ‘Fins defenders to give the Jags a 12-0 advantage for what would be the final score.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEAHAWKS 7,
SHERWIN WILLIAMS RAVENS 6
After a scoreless first half of play, the Ravens’ Chace Gaertner put the explanation point on a 72-yard drive with a 42-yard touchdown run and 6-0 lead with 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks marched the ball 54 yards, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Scott as the Ravens’ defense was right on his heels. With the score tied at 6, Seahawks Devin Stehly powered his way into the end zone for the extra point and a one-point victory.
FLAG DIVISION
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 26,
FRANK’S PLUMBING BULLDOGS 16
After building a 20-8 first quarter lead, the Seminoles played solid defense to keep the Bulldogs at bay for the remainder of game.
Midway through the opening period, Noles’ Lavell Cartwright raced his way to the end zone on a 50-yard touchdown run at the 7:31 mark to go up 6-0. In the closing minute of the first, Jasiah Green scored on a 3-yard run and Jackson Spottswood scored the two-point conversion and 14-0 advantage with 1:26 remaining.
But they were not done scoring in the opening quarter. At 1:22, Cartwright had a pick-six at the 10-yard line to go up 20-0.
With no time left on the clock, the Bulldogs’ Renario Carey raced into the Seminoles’ end zone on a 37-yard scoring run. Carey scored the two-point conversion. When the dust settled at the end of the first, Noles held a 20-8 lead.
The defenses took over in the second quarter as neither team could pierce the end zone.
At the 1:20 mark in the third, the Dawgs pushed the Seminoles’ offense into the end zone for a safety and a 20-10 contest.
Both teams struggled to score in the fourth quarter. With 2:47 showing on the game clock, the Bulldogs got within four points. Ja’Siah Shine capped a 55-yard, seven play drive with a 3-yard touchdown for a very close 20-16 contest.
Just 17 seconds later, Cartwright broke free on a 55-yard scoring run to end the contest.
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTAL GATORS 38,
ALVIN THE PAINTER HURRICANES 20
The Gators chomped down on the Hurricanes at the 5:17 mark in the first period on a 24-yard scoring run by Jeremiah Marius, and he pushed in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 advantage.
It took the Hurricanes 17 seconds to get into the game and end zone. Brody Butler raced past the Gators defense for a 50-yard TD, but the conversion was stopped for an 8-6 game with 5 minutes left in the first.
With 2:55 to go in the first, Leondre Marius capped a four-play, 50-yard drive with a 13-yard run. Donoran Staffney dove over the end zone for two points and a 16-6 lead.
The Gators added to their lead in the second quarter. Jeremiah Marius rambled 41-yards for six and Oliver Naus added the two-point conversion for a commanding 24-6 lead.
Down but not out, the Canes’ came back at 7:28 in the third on a 50-yard run by Wyatt Garcia, but could not convert to settle for a 24-12 game.
Four minutes later, Leondre Marius took the pigskin into the end zone on a 37-yard scoring run, but the Canes held off the conversion for a 30-12 game.
In the waning minutes of the third, Butler took off on a 52-yard touchdown run and Alberto Machado Jr. bowled over the Gators line for the two points to pull with 10 at 30-20.
At 1:29 in the third, Naus scrambled into the end zone from the 50-yard line. Clint Powers added the two-pointer as the rest of the game was all defense.