After a week of play following Spring Break, a few of the top spots were firmed up in the Key West Little Conch Baseball League, while there is a two-way race going in the 10-and-Under age group.
There are four weeks left in the regular season, but a lot can change in that period.
The 14-and-Under league is controlled by Hurricane Hole, which took two wins to improve to 11-2 — well ahead of Certified Appliance Repair, which split a pair of games and fell to 10-4.
Ramona’s Conch Creations improved to 11-3, well ahead of Coca-Cola, which fell to 7-8 in the 12-and-Under bracket.
Meanwhile in the 10-and-Under group, Eden House upended Island Dogs to pull even, each with an 11-4 record.
In the 8-and-Under group, Key West Firefighters extinguished its competition to move to a 12-2 record.
14-AND-UNDER
HURRICANE HOLE 15,
IBERIA BANK 8
A six-run fourth provided Hurricane Hole with a little cushioning.
Jose Perdigon crushed a pair of home runs and singled to drive in five of Hurricane Hole’s runs. Tristin Weech thumped a three-bagger and singled, Vinny Moline singled twice, Jack Mattheessen doubled home three runs as Alex Rocha and Patrick Curry each had run-scoring singles.
Moline started on the mound, fanned 11 over the first four frames and gave up two runs via four hits.
The bankers’ Jace Rossi drove in two runs on three hits, Kasey Kasper nailed a two-run single, Brailin Peralta had a base hit and leadoff batter J.D. Dowling walked three times and scored three runs.
Starter Jack Besson allowed nine runs on eight hits and walked five with six Ks.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 16,
GULF ATLANTIC 5
The game was tied at 5 after three, but Certified scored a run in the fourth and added five more in the fifth and sixth innings.
Teak Guyet doubled and singled twice, Noah Mercer plated five runs on three hits, Caden Pichardo singled twice for three RBI, Jackson Bernhard also had two hits, Joel Rodriguez doubled home a run, Cole Jackson hammered a run-scoring hit and Jake Ferguson singled.
On the mound, Bernhard fanned seven in middle relief and Guyet did not allow a run or a hit, walked one and struck out five in three innings of relief.
Gulf Atlantic’s James Searcy and Sam Holland both had a base hit.
Holland started surrendered 10 runs via seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts.
IBERIA BANK 7,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 3
Kasey Kasper hit a three-run shot in the third inning and he pitched a gem with 10 strikeouts, three hits and three walks over the distance to shock the appliance repairmen.
Daniel Oviedo singled twice, J.D. Dowling doubled and Brailin Peralta added a base knock.
For Certified, Jackson Bernhard drilled a two-bagger and Teak Guyet, Noah Mercer and Cole Jackson each singled.
Ty Hill and Guyet teamed up to strike out eight.
HURRICANE HOLE 7,
GULF ATLANTIC 4
Patrick Curry doubled and singled, Jose Perdigon singled twice, Leandro Batista and Vinny Moline both doubled as Tristin Weech, Jack Mattheessen each added a hit.
In three innings of relief, Moline struck out eight.
For Gulf Atlantic, James Searcy, Mike Leon and Diego Mendez singled two times apiece and Caden Collins added a base hit.
Searcy went the distance, struck out 10, and allowed seven hits and four walks.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 12,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 2
Kade Maltz went yard and doubled to plate three runs, Brian Cassidy singled twice and with a base hit was Kristian Masters, Max Barroso and James Simmons.
Starting pitcher Auggy Davila struck out seven, walked one and gave up two runs on two hits. In relief, Masters allowed a hit, two walks and struck out two.
For Conch-Crete Pumping, Xavier Perez doubled and singled, and Jake Rodriguez added a base hit.
On the mound, Carter Wirth struck out five in final two frames.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 7,
COCA-COLA 4
The match was tied at 4 after three but Ramona’s scored three in their final two at-bats.
Roman Garcia hit a solo home run, Nelson Ong doubled and singled, Jack Chapman tripled home a run, as Cruz Holmes, Nathan Radziejewski and Oliver Zanetti all singled.
In mid relief, Calvin Mercer allowed a run on three hits and struck out nine. Garcia closed down final frame with three Ks and a hit and walk.
Coca-Cola’s Shay Boa singled three times, Reef Guyet singled two times and Kristian Kearins added a base knock.
Guyet went the distance, struck out eight and allowed the runs on seven hits and he walked three.
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 9,
COCA-COLA 8
The game was tied 6 in the top of six when Conch-Crete Pumping’s Jason Stubblefield singled on a 2-2 count to score two runs and the defense had to thwart Coke’s two-run rally.
Xavier Perez hit a two-run homer, Beau Bender hit a two-run double, Geo Twyman singled two times and Carter Wirth nailed a two-run base hit.
Over four innings, Perez struck out eight.
Coca-Cola’s Christian Koppal went yard as Reef Guyet, Steele Gomez, Chace Gaertner, Thomas Armstrong and Jake Baker all singled.
Koppal started on the hill, struck out 10, gave up three runs four walks with no hits over four.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 9,
PAPA TONY’S 6
Jack Chapman singled twice, Roman Garcia went yard, Calvin Mercer doubled home a run and with a base hit was Nelson Ong, Nathan Radziejewski and Elias Hernandez.
After a rocky start by Trent Thomas, Chapman fanned three and Garcia closed out the game with no runs, no hits, and no walks.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila doubled and singled, Brian Cassidy ripped a two-bagger and M.G. Barnes had a base hit.
In two innings of relief, Kade Maltz allowed two hits and two walks for a run and he sat three on Ks.
10-AND-UNDER
EDEN HOUSE 8,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 2
Ryder Almeda went 3-for-3, Mason Waldner doubled and singled, Kaine Dickerson nailed a pair of base hits, and Kellen Lockwood doubled home two runs, as Nico Prokurat and Cole Johnson each singled.
Prokurat had a rough start on the mound, but Dickerson hurled three in relief with five Ks and no runs or hits and Lockwood was perfect in the sixth with three strikeouts.
Reel Easy Charter’s Jayce Fernandez singled twice and James Carey singled home two runs.
Fernandez and James Barber fanned five each.
ISLAND DOGS 14,
TAVERN N TOWN 3
Island Dogs got off the porch and scratched out nine runs in the top of the sixth.
Tyrone Cervantes tripled and doubled to plate two, Sam Boa hammered a two-bagger and a base hit, Leo Thibault singled twice, Andrew White doubled home two, Angel Morale doubled and Roman Ubeda singled home a run and Kaden Savedra added a hit.
On the mound, Boa struck out 11 over five and Cervantes pitched the final frame with two Ks.
TNT’s Bryce Barth tripled, Calvin Lee hit a two-run single as Daryn Demeza and Daniel Morales both singled.
Barth sat 11 on Ks over the first five innings.
REEL EASY CHARTERS 14,
TAVERN N’ TOWN 11
An eight-run fourth iced the win for Reel Easy Charters.
James Carey singled three times for four RBI, Tyler Diaz and James Barber each had a pair of base hits, William Wickers doubled, Jayce Fernandez hit a three-run single as Hunter Hill and Sebastian Valant each added a hit.
Wickers went three to start, allowed nine runs on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Tavern N’ Town’s Daniel Morales, Bryce Barth and Calvin Lee each had two hits, Daryn Demeza tripled, Hudson Balbuena and Nicholas Talpasz both doubled as Donald Kirkpatrick had an RBI single.
EDEN HOUSE 6,
ISLAND DOGS 5
Tied at 5 in the top of the sixth, Nico Prokurat drew a walk to score what would be the game-winner.
Kaine Dickerson hit a two-run shot, Kellen Lockwood doubled home a run and Ryder Almeda singled two times.
Prokurat struck out six over four and Dickerson cleaned up the final two with no runs, hits or walks and he struck out three.
Island Dogs’ Tyrone Cervantes doubled three times to dive in two, Sam Boa cracked a two-base hit, Kaden Savedra singled twice and Roman Ubeda singled.
In five innings of relief, Cervantes struck out 11, allowed two runs, gave up two hits and his one walk was to Prokurat.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 10,
TOPPINO’S 4
Beau Brenner homered, tripled and singled for two RBI, Nico Griffiths, Barrett Nelson and Trevor Wynn each ripped a two-base hit, Easton Fryar homered in three and with a base hit was Arias Lopez, Barrett Nelson and Roman Lepowski.
Lepowski struck out 10 over the first three and two-thirds of an inning.
Toppino’s Landon Caraballo tripled and doubled as Anthony Cabrera and Michael Leser each stroked a two-bagger.
Over the first three innings, Caraballo fanned nine.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 7,
MOOSE 4
Luke Barroso doubled home three runs, Kristofer Barroso hit a two-run single, Max Mendez and Jimmy McCain each singled home a run and Ian Harper ripped a base hit.
In the final frame, Jaiden Lopez was near-perfect with a walk and he fanned two.
For Moose, Gavin Johnson drove in three runs on two hits, Armands Berzins doubled and singled as Tirsolino Paulino, Justin Druckemiller and Greyson Rookey each had a hit.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 4,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 0
The pitching duo of Justin Osborne and Jaiden Lopez teamed up to shut out KPC with no walks, allowed three hits each as Osborne fanned six and Lopez sat four on Ks.
Osborne doubled and singled, Jax Mendez hit a two-run single, Kristopher Barroso and Ian Harper both singled.
Key Plaza Creperie’s Roman Lepowski doubled, Trevor Wynn singled two times and with a base hit was Karmelo Santana, Easton Fryar and Anden St. Roman.
MOOSE 6,
TOPPINO’S 2
Five runs in the bottom of two put Moose in the win column.
Greyson Rookey singled twice, Armand Berzins doubled and Landon White and Justin Druckemiller each singled.
For Toppino’s, Caleb Barba doubled home two runs, Landon Caraballo nailed a two-bagger and Anthony Cabrera, Ryan Martinez, Charley Bentley, Lincoln Perez and Colin Jordan each added a base hit.