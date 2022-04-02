After a week off for Spring Break, teams returned to the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex for the final six weeks of Little Conch Baseball.
Leading the way in the 14-and-Under Division is Certified Appliance Repair with a 12-1 record, followed by Key West Electric at 10-3.
Next door at Peter Dopp Field, Papa Tony’s emerged as the front-runner in 12-and-Under with a 10-4 record, as Sloppy Joe’s is nipping at their heels at 9-3.
In the 10-and-Under, although they did not play this week as the division took a night off to watch the Key West High School baseball team play, Linda D Sportfishing is 12-1, well ahead of second-place Toppino & Sons with a mark of 10-6, but not out of the race.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 15,CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 4
A 10-run second put Certified Appliance Repair in the win column. Nelson Ong and Roman Garcia both put the ball out of Pedro Aguilar Field as Ong added a double with four RBI and Garcia added a base hit for two runs. Josh Johnson singled twice to plate two runs, Noah Mercer hit a run-scoring triple and with a base hit were Ty Hill, Steele Gomez and Christopher Barter.
Hill pitched a complete game, struck out nine en route to the win.
Jackson Bernhard led Conch-Crete Pumping with a three-bagger and two singles, Jace Rossi singled two times as Jake Rodriguez singled home a pair of runs.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 10, COAST 1
Roman Garcia slapped a trio of hits, Noah Mercer doubled and singled, Ty Hill and Jake Baker each singled twice and Nelson Ong singled home a runner.
On the hill, Steele Gomez struck out and in relief Mercer was perfect in the final frame with three Ks for Certified.
Coast’s Leandro Batista doubled and singled and with a base hit were Jason Stubblefield and Joel Rodriguez.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 7
Tied at 7 in the bottom of the sixth, Cruz Holmes tripled to drive in what would be the winning runs. Erik Fiallo and Oliver Zanetti each singled two times, Isaac Martinez doubled home a run as Tristan Weech added a base hit.
Over the final five frames, Weech struck out six.
For Conch-Crete Pumping, Colin Christie doubled home two runs, Uziel Morales hammered a two-bagger, playing up from the U12 league Auggy Davila hammered two hits and with singles were Matthew Hetu and Jayvion King.
12-AND-UNDER
FIRST HORIZON BANK 12,
COCA-COLA 12
Both teams scored a run in the sixth but could not put up a run in the seventh inning.
The bankers’ Trent Thomas went yard and doubled to plate four runs, Reef Guyet doubled two times and singled, Chace Gaertner tripled and doubled for two RBI, Cooper Miller drilled a two-base hit and base hit and with singles were Donald Kirkpatrick and Mason Hart.
Over the first three frames, Thomas struck out seven.
Coca-Cola’s Max Barroso doubled and singled two times to plate five runs.
On the hill, Carter Wirth struck out five over the first three and Geo Twyman sat seven on Ks the final four.
PAPA TONY’S 9,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 3
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila hit a solo home run, Calvin Lee singled twice to plate two runs, Carson Crockett singled home three runs and Niko Prokurat added a run-scoring single.
Davila fanned three in the final frame of relief.
The bankers’ Chace Gaertner hit a two-run home run, Trent Thomas doubled and with a base hit were Matthew Oviedo and James Carey.
SLOPPY JOE’S 9,
COCA-COLA 7
Sloppy’s racked up eight in the top of the fourth for the lead they needed.
Derreld Treminio homered and doubled to plate three runs, Nick Besson singled twice as Kristian Masters and Sawyer Hill each hit a two-run single.
Treminio fanned six over the first three and Baylin Rodger held Coca-Cola hitless over the final three with seven Ks.
Cola-Cola’s Max Barroso singled twice and Haven Andrade doubled.
Over the first three-plus frames, Jack Chapman struck out nine.
10-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO & SONS 8,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 7
Down two runs going into their final at bats, Toppino’s Chay Blanco hit a two-run, walk-off single to secure the W. Blanco singled twice for three RBI, Mason Waldner singled home two, Ryland Brown tripled as Jaxon Santelli and Hunter Hill each singled home a runner.
In four innings of relief, Hill struck out five and did not allow a walk.
Roman Lepowski singled three times to pace Key Plaza Creperie. Jayden Lopez hit a solo home run, Wiktor Kowalik singled two times as Justin Major, Billy Norwood and Devin Henderson all singled.
On the mound, Ryder Almeda shut down five on strikeouts and Campbell Tabb struck out seven.
BODYZONE 13,
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 6
A five-run fifth put BodyZone over the top. Alexander Cordero hit a grand slam home run and smashed a two-run triple, Jacob Rodrigurez singled two times, Landon White hit a two-run single as Gavin Teal and James Barber both added a base hit.
In the final frame of relief, Barber struck out three.
Key Plaza Creperies’ Billy Norwood hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Ryder Almeda and Wiktor Kowalik each drilled a run-scoring double as Roman Lepowski, Landon Caraballo, Jayden Lopez, Campbell Tabb and Devin Henderson each cracked a base hit.
TOPPINO & SONS 6,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 5
Key West Hospitality Inn made it a game with three runs in the top of the fourth but fell short.
Toppino’s Mason Waldner tripled home three runs, Hunter Hill clocked a two-run double and Chay Blanco hit a two-bagger.
Ryland Brown struck out five over the first three-plus innings.
For Key West Hospitality Inn, Abel Smith singled two times, Justin Osborne and Cole Johnson each had a run-scoring single as Armands Berzins added a base hit.
In three innings of relief, Osborne did not allow a run or hit, walked four and fanned a half-dozen batters.