When the teams return to action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex on Monday, March 28, they will finish off the final six weeks of Key West Little Conch Baseball.
Before the break, there were more good pitching outings of near perfection.
In the 14-and-Under league, Certified Appliance Repair was unchallenged atop the standings with an 11-1 mark, while last-place team Coast won their first game of the season.
For 12-and-Under play, Papa Tony’s (9-4) stayed a game ahead of Sloppy Joe’s, and in the 10-and-Under division, Linda D Sportfishing held the top spot at 12-1.
14-AND-UNDER
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 17,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 10
FKE scored seven in the top of the seventh for the victory. Erik Fiallo doubled and singled three times to drive in two runs, Beau Bender singled three times for two RBI, Anthony Martinez plated two runs on two hits, Christian Koppal and Isaac Martinez each stroked a two-run single and with a base hit were Tristan Weech and Brian Cassidy.
On the hill, Weech gave up three runs in five innings of relief with four Ks and one walk.
For Conch-Crete Pumping, Jace Rossi doubled home a runner, Jackson Bernhard, Jake Rodriguez and Lucas Audette each had a run-scoring single and with a base hit were Uziel Morales and Matthew Hetu.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 13,
COAST 8
Coast put up three in the top of five but ran out of time.
For Certified, Nelson Ong doubled and singled, Josh Johnson, Noah Mercer (2 RBI) and Christopher Barter each doubled and Steele Gomez singled home two.
Xavier Perez doubled and singled two times, Leandro Batista thumped a three-bagger and with hits were Joel Rodriguez and Jorge Sanchez for Coast.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 9,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 3
Noah Mercer tripled home two runs, Nelson Ong hit a three-run double, Nathan Radziejewski doubled and Jake Baker added a base hit. Ty Hill fanned nine over six frames with just one walk for the win.
FKE’s Christian Koppal tripled and doubled, Cruz Holmes and Erik Fiallo each doubled home a runner and singled as Oliver Zanetti and Brian Cassidy added one hit each.
COAST 8,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 6
Coast got off to a 7-1 advantage but had to hold off Conch-Crete Pumping to gain their first victory. Xavier Perez struck out five over the first four frames and Jason Stubblefield shut down the opponents over the final three frames for the winners.
Joel Rodriguez plated two runs via two doubles, Leandro Batista hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Xavier Perez smacked a two-run triple, James Osborne drilled a three-bagger, Gionni Fernandez hit a two-run single as Isaac Roman added a base hit.
For Conch-Crete Pumping, Jackson Bernhard singled three times, Jace Rossi doubled and singled, Lucas Audette singled twice, Uziel Morales hammered a two-base hit and Colin Christie and Matthew Hetu both singled.
In two innings of relief, Bernhard was perfect — no runs, hits or walks — with four strikeouts.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 7,
COCA-COLA 4
Papa Tony’s broke a 3-3 tie with three in the fifth and one more in the sixth. Calvin Lee doubled home a run, Niko Prokurat hit a three-run single as Kaden Savedra, Roger Baylin and Alfedo Flores all singled.
Prokurat went the distance on the mound, fanned nine for the win.
Coca-Cola’s Jack Niles doubled and singled each with a double as Jack Chapman and Max Barroso as Max White added a base hit.
JON’S HAM 4,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 0
Kaiden Maltz was near perfection with the one walk and he deposited a dozen bankers on strikeouts. Maltz had plenty of offense as Kaine Dickerson went yard and doubled, Christian Druckemiller and Tyrone Cervantes both doubled and Maltz singled.
The bankers’ Reef Guyet allowed four runs on four hits and four walks, and he fanned four. Trent Thomas was near perfection over the final two innings of relief with but one hit and he struck out four.
PAPA TONY’S 6,
SLOPPY JOE’S 3
Auggy Davila struck out 12 en route to a complete game with two hits and two walks allowed for the win. With singles were Davila and Alfedo Flores as they took advantage of four errors by the Sloppy Joe’s defense.
Nick Besson and Sawyer Hill each singled for Sloppy’s. On the mound, Besson fanned four, Derreld Treminio sat two and Baylin Rodger was perfect the final frame with one K.
COCA-COLA 13,
JON’S HAM 6
Coca-Cola fizzed for eight runs in the sixth to cap the victory.
Jack Chapman doubled and singled twice to plate two runners, Haven Andrade singled twice and Jack Niles had a run-scoring single.
Over the first four frames, Chapman struck out nine and allowed a run on four hits. In relief, Niles yielded five runs on five hits and walked three.
For Jon’s Ham, Calvin Mercer doubled two times and singled, Kaine Dickerson hammered a two-base hit and two base hits for three RBI, Hudson Balbuena cracked a pair of base hits and Tyrone Cervantes singled home a run.
Cervantes struck out seven over three and a third innings.
10-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO’S 5,
BODYZONE 2
Toppino’s Mason Waldner drove in four runs on two hits as Chay Blanco and Hunter Hill both singled.
On the mound, Blanco fanned six over the first five as Waldner issued but one walk and struck out two in the final inning.
For BodyZone, Alexander Cordero singled two times as Justin Druckemiller, Jacob Rodriguez and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning each ripped a base hit.
Over the final three-plus frames, Rodriguez struck out seven.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 6,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 5
Linda D walked off with the victory after a 5-5 tie in the fifth frame. Jimmy McCain drove in four runs on two hits, Alexander Wickers doubled and singled to plate a pair of runs; Cayden Gonzalez doubled and Pierre Davis and Dejante Wilson both singled.
McCain struck out eight over five innings on the hill.
Key Plaza Creperie’s Ryder Almeda doubled and singled two times for four RBI, Roman Lepowski and Wiktor Kowalik each slugged a two-bagger and with base hits were Marcel Major, Jayden Lopez, Billy Norwood and Khai Mellies.
Almeda went the distance, struck out 11 with six hits and four walks surrendered.
BODYZONE 12,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 6
A nine-run third put BodyZone over the top. Jacob Rodriguez doubled and singled twice for three RBI, James Barber cracked a two-base hit and base hit, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning slugged a pair of singles, Landon White doubled home a run as Justin Druckemiller and Tirsolino Paulino each singled.
On the hill, Rodriguez and Barber fanned five apiece.
Abel Smith tripled three times, Cole Johnson thumped a three-base hit and singled for two RBI as Justin Osborne and Kristopher Barroso each had a base hit for Key West Hospitality Inn.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 7,
TOPPINO’S 2
Alexander Wickers went the distance on the mound with 14 strikeouts, and he helped his cause with a solo home run.
Eder Mendez doubled home two runs, Cayden Gonzalez., Carlton Howard and Jimmy McCain each slugged a run-scoring double as Dejante Wilson, Gavin Cobb and Ryan Ortueta each had a base rap.
Toppino’s Jaxon Santelli thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, Mason Waldner doubled and singled and Chay Blanco knocked a run-scoring single.