In memory of the former scorekeeper, David Sweeting, who died in 2019 from complications with coronavirus, the Men’s Over-37 Softball League is having a plaque placed in his honor on the press box at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Sports Complex.
League officials are hoping to have city dignitaries and Sweeting’s family members at the ceremony tonight, which will kick off the evening’s events. When the action on the field beings, the last-place Tommy Tiles FWKT Roncos — who cemented shut the jaws of the first-place team, Dr. Jerry’s Snappers last week — hope to continue their winning ways against the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas at 7 p.m., while the Morays — who denied the Jiabas a win last week — hope to continue their ascent in the standings against Dr. Jerry’s team at 8:30.
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 24,
DR. JERRY’S SNAPPERS 21
The Roncos (2-10) put 2020 and the painful softball memories behind them and played like they had a New Year’s resolution of their own. Their resolution apparently was to start winning and they did so at the expense of Dr. Jerry’s team (9-3), which played like they were under the weather. While the Snappers had more hits (27) than the Roncos (23), the only statistic that mattered was the final score. The Roncos came out swinging and quickly found themselves in unfamiliar territory, leading 6-2 at the end of the first inning. This knocked Dr. Jerry’s team out of their stupor as both teams turned the second inning into a slugfest and the score was knotted at 11. In the third, the Snappers felt like they were starting to get a clean bill of health, scoring another five runs, while the Roncos suddenly found themselves slipping once again into the bottomless abyss of losing, adding only two more runs. The Snappers were leading 16-13 heading into the fourth inning, but then the improbable happened. The Roncos scored 11 runs in the final two innings, while Dr. Jerry’s team only put up five and that was just not enough.
For the Roncos, Tommy Lapp lead the way with four hits (double, three home runs, 8 RBI) as did Tim Nelly. Blasting three-line shots were Rich Baker (including a round-tripper), Raul Franco (double, Leno Pauline (double, home run, five RBI). Turning in two base knocks was Marty Gregurich (two doubles), while Winston Pena, Darnell Henderson, Kenny Dispenza (double), and Chris Hilliard all notched one hit each.
The Snappers featured Alex Torres who went 5-for-5 (double) and Nick Hogan (double) added four base raps. Adding three hits were Willy Rodriquez (two doubles), Junior Guieb (three home runs, eight RBI), David Flynn and Sibero Bottles. Alexey Vergas, Tom Haas and Fatz Yanis each added two hits apiece.
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 28,
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 22
The Morays lit the match early and never looked back. They took the early 10-7 lead and continued to wax on in the second inning, adding four more runs. By the start of the third inning, Ben’s Candle Shop led 14-8. From there, scoring was moderate until the Morays’ bats started burning in the fourth inning. They piled on 10 runs in the fourth to take a commanding 28-14 lead. The Jaibas suddenly got hungry and added eight runs in the final inning, but it was a little too late and there were no more helpings.
For the Morays, Chris Hall (double), Jeff Kurkowski (double), Tommy Lapp (double), Dave Metea (triple) and Craig Eagle all blasted four base thumps each. Dylan Kibler was not too far behind, notching three lined shots. Kenny Dispenza added two hits (in-the-park-home-run).
Alex Torres led the way for the Jaibas as he went 4-for-4 on the night. Stepping up with a big appetite and three hits were Nick Hogan (home run), Marty Gregurich, Chris Hilliard and Raul Franco. Tom Haas added two hits as did Junior Guieb (round-tripper). Turning in a modest one-hit performance were John Hornyak and Stu Lilly.