Just one team remained unbeaten over the past week of Key West Little Conchs Baseball League action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Hurricane Hole improved to 5-0 in the 14-and-under league with a big win over second-place Certified Appliance Repair.
In the 12-and-under, Ramona’s improved to 4-2 with a win over the former first-place team Coca-Cola now at 4-3.
Tavern N Town now at 5-3 held a slight edge over Lagerheads now 4-2 in 10-and-under play, and in the 8-and-under, Key Plaza Creperie and Firefighters are tied at with a 5-2 mark.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 8,
IBERIA BANK 7
Certified Appliance Repair built a three-run lead and had to hold off a late rally by the bankers.
Each team connected for nine hits apiece, but the number that counted was the final tally.
Joel Rodriguez, Teak Guyet and Noah Mercer slugged two hits each to drive in multiple runs, Isaac Roman doubled, Caden Pichardo singled home a run and Jackson Bernhard hammered a hit for Certified Appliance.
Bernhard opened on the mound for two innings and allowed five runs on three hits and six walks with four Ks. Guyet hurled the final five innings to yield two runs on six hits, two walks and sat two on strikes.
The bankers’ Kasey Kasper cracked a pair of doubles, Brailan Peralta nailed a two-base hit and a base hit, Jace Rossi, Miguel Martinez and Gus Alfonso each doubled and Miguel Martinez, Paul Cassidy and Daniel Oviedo all had a base hit.
Kasper struck out a half dozen over the first five and two-thirds innings. He yielded eight runs on eight hits and he walked five. In relief, Jack Besson shut down Certified over the final one and a third innings with no runs, no hits, no walks with one strikeout.
GULF ATLANTIC 17,
IBERIA BANK 6
Gulf Atlantic collected 16 hits led by James Searcy with four singles, John Taull drove in five runs on three singles and Sam Holland sent three home via a two-base hit and base hit. Diego Mendez singled three times, Gionni Fernandez singled two times for an RBI, Mike Leon singled home a pair of runs as Caden Collins added a base hit.
Mendez allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with three Ks. Searcy hurled the final three frames with six strikeouts, one run on three hits and two walks.
Iberia Bank’s Kasey Kasper put one out of Pedro Aguilar Field for two RBI and he singled, Brailin Peralta and Daniel Oviedo singled two times each, Jace Rossi singled home a runner and Jack Besson, Gus Alfonso and Hunter White all chipped in a base hit.
Besson started on the hill, allowed nine runs on eight hits. In relief, Peralta gave up eight more runs via eight base hits and six walks.
HURRICANE HOLE 8,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 3
Hurricane Hole is still the lone unbeaten team in all the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex this season and got this win behind the strong pitching of Vinny Moline. Over seven complete innings, Moline allowed all three runs on eight hits, walked three and he struck out 10.
Moline also led the team with a pair of doubles and a base hit to drive in a run, Dylan Bembark plated four runs via two doubles and with a base hit was Jose Perdigon and Jack Mattheessen.
Certified Appliance cranked out eight hits led by Jackson Bernhard who doubled and singled twice and Caden Pichardo with two hits. Shane Lavallee hit a two-bagger and with base hits were Teak Guyet and Joel Rodriguez.
On the hill, Ty Hill and Pichardo teamed up to strike out 11, but gave up seven hits and seven walks.
12-AND-UNDER
COCA-COLA 8,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 4
A five-run first and shot out of Peter Dopp Field by Jack Niles late in the game were key to Coke capping the victory.
In addition to his long ball, Niles singled to drive in three runs, Reef Guyet and Steele Gomez each singled twice, Devin Stehly and Johnny Picco both slugged a run-scoring double as Christian Koppal and Chace Gaertner both singled.
On the mound for Coca-Cola, Shay Boa gave up three runs on five hits and fanned five over the first four. The second reliever Koppal struck out four and was perfect over the final two frames.
For Conch-Rete Pumping, leadoff hitter Xavier Perez doubled two times, Nick Besson drilled two hits, Carter Wirth had a run-scoring single and Beau Bender added a base hit.
Pitching for the pumpers, Perez allowed seven runs on seven hits and fanned a pair while Wirth threw the last two innings with a run on two hits and he stuck out one.
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATIONS 7,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 0
Nelson Ong and Jack C combined to throw a three-hit shutout for Ramona’s to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Ramona’s Roman Garcia singled twice, Trent Thomas doubled home two runs and Ong ripped a two-base hit. Cruz Holmes hit a run-scoring single as Jack Chapman, Josh Johnson and Anthony Grady all singled.
Over the first four frames, Ong struck out eight and was near-perfect with just one hit allowed but no runs and did not walk a runner. In relief, Chapman yielded three hits and struck out two but continued the shutout in the final two innings.
Xavier Perez led Conch-Rete Pumping with a pair of base hits as Jake Rodriguez and Geo Twyman each singled.
On the mound, Nick Besson fanned eight but yielded seven runs on seven hits and two walks. In relief, in the final frame, Carter Wirth gave up two hits but no runs or walks.
PAPA TONY’S 3,
COCA-COLA 2
Tied at 2-2 at the bottom of four, Papa Tony’s Kade Maltz singled home the winning run on the first pitch of the sixth inning to claim the win and improve to 3-3.
Auggy Davila doubled and singled to dive in a run and Aydin Alexander added a base knock.
On defense, Papa Tony’s did not commit a single error.
On the mound for Papa Tony’s, Matthew Oviedo allowed two runs on five hits and he walked two and struck out two while reliever Kristian Masters gave up a hit and walk for no runs and sat three on Ks.
Coca-Cola’s Christian Koppal doubled and singled, Shay Boa singled twice, Reef Guyet ripped a two-base hit and Steele Gomez had a run-scoring single.
Pitching for Coke, Koppal struck out 10 and allowed just two runs on two hits and four walks while Guyet sat three on Ks in relief.
10-AND-UNDER
TAVERN N TOWN 14,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 4
Twelve runs in the first frame provided Tavern N Town with all the offense they would need last week at David McCurdy Field.
Bryce Barth drove in four runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Sawyer Hill doubled home a run and Calvin Lee cracked a run-scoring single.
On the mound, Nicholas Talpaz allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts. In relief, Lee also allowed two runs via a hit and four walks with four Ks.
Reel Easy’s Jayce Fernandez doubled and singled and James Carey singled home a run.
In middle relief for Reel Easy, Fernandez held Tavern N Town hitless over three innings on the mound with five strikeouts.
ISLAND DOGS 14,
REEL EASY CHARTERS 3
Island Dogs scored in every inning led by Leo Thibault who doubled and singled twice for one RBI and Angel Morales with a pair of base hits.
Tyrone Cervantes and Sam Boa each nailed a two-run single, Marlon Manresa had an RBI base hit, Kaden Savedra and Wiktor Kowalik each slapped a base hit.
On the mound, Thibault allowed two runs on two hits and three walks and fanned six over the first three frames. In relief, Cervantes gave up a hit and walk for a run and had two Ks.
TAVERN N TOWN 12,
EDEN HOUSE 2
Tavern N Town got off to a slow start but finished with a five-run fifth frame. Leadoff batter Nicholas Talpaz drove in three runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Calvin Lee singled two times, Donald Kirkpatrick, Bryce Barth and Daryn Demeza all singled home a run.
On the mound, Barth fanned six and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while Talpaz sat three on Ks in an inning of relief.
Mason Waldner and Logan Otto both singled for Eden House.
The Eden House pitching committee of three yielded 15 walks and allowed seven hits.
8-AND-UNDER
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 9,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 0
The pitching duo of Justin Osborne and Jaiden Lopez combined to strike out 11 batters while pitching a one-hit shutout for the Firefighters.
Osborne allowed a hit and two walks with four strikeouts over the first one and one-third innings and Lopez was perfect over the final two and a third frames with seven strikeouts and no runs, no hits and zero bases on balls.
On offense for the fire crew, Lopez hammered a three-run home run, Kristofer Barroso doubled and singled, Jimmy McCain doubled home two runs and Ian Harper hit an RBI single.
For Key Plaza Creperie, Roman Lepowski broke up the no-hit bid with a base hit.
On the mound, Arias Lopez slowed down the Firefighters over the final two frames in relief with six strikeouts.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 6,
MOOSE 3
Although Moose out-hit Key Plaza Creperie 6-3 it was not enough to overcome a four-run third by the restaurateurs.
Arias Lopez doubled home two runs, Trevor Wynn nailed a two-run single and Christian Barrows singled home a runner for Creperie.
On the mound, Lepowski allowed one hit and one walk with no runs and fanned three over the first frame and reliever Beau Brenner allowed all three of the Moose runs via five hits and two walks and he struck out six in the next two innings in relief.
For Moose, Landon White singled home a pair of runs, Justin Druckemiller hammered an RBI single and with a hit were Khai Mellies, Tirsolino Paulino, Jacob Rodriguez and Armands Berzins.
Jacob Rodriguez started on the mound, allowed two runs on a hit and a walk and sat three on Ks while reliever Gavin Teal issued five strikeouts, allowed four runs on two hits and a pair of walks.
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 11,
TOPPINO’S 1
Five runs in the first and five more in the second smoothed the way for the fire crew victory.
Kristofer Barroso doubled twice to plate four runs, Marcel Major and Jimmy McCain each hit a two-run double, Jaiden Lopez singled home a run and Evan Gunnells added a base hit.
Justin Osborne was perfect the final two and two-thirds innings in relief with eight strikeouts, no walks, hits or runs. Of the four pitchers that saw action, just one hit and four walks were allowed.
Toppino’s leadoff batter Cameron Jones singled to break up any chance of a no-hitter.
On the mound for Toppino’s, Anthony Cabrera struck out five, but he gave up six runs on four hits and six walks.