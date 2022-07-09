It was a first for the Key West Summer Basketball League.
After more than 10 years, Key West Men’s Summer Basketball League organizer Demetrius Roach put together the first All-Star game, which included a skills competition and crowd-favorite 3-point competition on Thursday, June 7, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
The event was named for Livingston (Poppy) Stocker, who passed away in 2021.
“This is the first time in over a decade doing an All-Star game for the men’s league,” said Roach, as he set up for the match. “Some of the guys in the league recommended it, so when we started the league last summer, we had an event for Poppy. We picked up from there with the skills and three-point competition, and then were going to have the two guys leading the league pick the all-star teams.”
The opening event, the skills competition, required contestants to dribble through cones, shoot into a big yellow trash can and head to the other end for a three-point shot.
From Tune Squad, Roosevelt Joseph topped Nothin’ Major’s DeQuan Garner in the event. The youngest player in the competition came from the Storm Surge JV team. Herschel Major Jr. put on a show to take third in the event.
There was a lineup of eager players who tried their hand at the 3-point competition. The eldest and first to shoot was James Osborne Sr. who made it to the finals only to fall to Trey Boyanton III, who won the contest with 10 shots and the money ball in the final round.
League leaders Sky Kulchar from Tune Squad and Jamal Qualls from the league-leading FLYT Club picked sides for the two all-star teams.
The goal was the first team to score 50 points, but when the final buzzer sounded, it was a 49-47 finale.
Qualls was chosen as the game MVP.
The whole reason for the evening was a fundraiser for the Storm Surge youth travel teams, said Roach.
This year, there are two youth teams with three more trips planned this summer.
“This is a fundraiser for our AAU Travel Teams,” explained Roach. “ We play in Fort Lauderdale. We go to Miami at the end of the summer.”
In addition to the Storm Surge varsity, Roach added a JV made of sixth- to eighth-grade players.
“The toughest thing in the Keys is finding competition for the guys to practice. You have to be able to play the games to be able to get the experience as well as the exposure for the guys who want to play on the next level,” said the coach.
REGULAR-SEASON GAMES
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 56,
TUNE SQUAD 53
Nothing Major improved to 3-5 with the victory over the winless Tune Squad.
Donjae Valdez led Nothin’ Major with three treys and two from the free throw line for 15 points, DeQuan Garner turned a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points with four steals. With nine points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists was Nate Hayes, Irekaz Womack netted seven and grabbed seven boards, Michael Vereen also had seven rebounds and canned five points, Alex Womack netted six and hustled five steals, Kai Morton hit a trey and Mitchell Walsh netted one from the free throw line.
Tune Squad’s Sky Kulchar hit four from downtown with 20 total and nine rebounds, nine of 15 from Shain Cormack came from beyond the three-point line, Gage Merillat netted eight with eight boards, Cesar Davila grabbed 11 rebounds and scored five, Reggie Wallace hit a trey and with 12 rebounds was Neil Goodson with a pair of points.
ISLAND BRED 61,
KEYSTAR 43
Island Bred improved to 5-0 to stay abreast of FLYT Club atop the standings.
Antonio Guieb led Island Bred with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals; Malik Hunter netted a dozen with six boards and St. Pierre Anilus racked up a double-double with 10 rebounds and 10 points. Demetrius Roach canned eight points with four assists, four steals and four rebounds, Dorian Cannon grabbed seven rebounds and finished with six points, B.J. Moore also had seven boards and scored five. With five points and five boards was Lamont Woods as Angelo Guieb handled five rebounds and netted a pair.
Phillip Spottswood led Keystar with four treys for 16 points and eight had eight rebounds, Alfred Rahming canned seven, Chas Spottswood netted a half dozen and had as many rebounds, with two points was Cash Mingo, and Robert Spottswood pulled down eight rebounds and netted one free throw.
GLORY BOYS ELITE 68,
STORM SURGE 51
GBE improved to 5-3 with solid footing in third place.
Scott Jeudy had a top performance with 29 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double along with three assists and a trio of steals to lead GBE. Justin Allen canned 18 points and pulled down five rebounds as Chris Stewart finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocked shots. Chris Weaver handled four rebounds, three assists and hit a free throw.
James Osborne Jr. paced Storm Surge with 16 points, Kameron Roberts netted a dozen points, Jonibek Mushinov canned 11 with seven rebounds, David Aviles scored eight, with two points apiece were Jeremy Suero and Leandro Batista.
ISLAND BRED 64,
NOTHIN’ MAJOR 56
It was another big win for Island Bred to advance to 6-0. Lamont Woods hit six treys and 10 from the line for 30 points and grabbed five rebounds; St. Pierre Anilus put in 14 points, three assists and picked up eight rebounds, Jan Koranda put in nine with three assists, Angelo Guieb pulled down eight rebounds with five points, Malik Hunter netted four with four boards, Demetrius Roach hit a field goal and handed off five assists with three steals as Dorian Cannon and Elijah Jefferson each grabbed a pair of rebounds.
Nothin’ Major’s Donjae Valdez led his team with 17 points and six rebounds, Nate Hayes drilled the nets for 10, DeQuan Garner finished with nine points and eight rebounds, Kelvin Taylor hit a pair of treys for eight, Christian Stewart hustled for 10 rebounds and netted nine, Michael Walsh hit a trey and with five rebounds was Irekaz Womack.