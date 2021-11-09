The win column now reads in order in the Key West Coed Softball League standings as first-place Floozie Koozie leads the way with eight victories, followed by Poke in the Rear at seven, and LaidBack Charters KW with six after a victory last Tuesday, Nov. 2, against Tropical Movers, which stands with five victories.
Priority Vendings comes in next at four wins, then its Cleared Hot with three wins, followed by CrossFit Mile Zero, which garnered a seventh-inning victory against the prior to move within a game at two wins, with three games remaining to play for a majority of the teams.
The one team not in win order, Hogfish, will go for its first victory on Tuesday, Nov. 9, against LaidBack Charters at 9 p.m to close out the tripleheader of games, CrossFit Mile Zero playing Tropical Movers at 6:30 p.m. and Cleared Hot going against Poke In The Rear at 7:45 p.m.
CROSSFIT MILE ZERO 13, CLEARED HOT 11
In a contest that had four lead changes in the last four innings and was tied entering the seventh and final at-bats, Cross Fit Mile Zero tightened up the standings at the bottom of the bracket by holding Cross Fit scoreless in the top of the frame and then scoring on a walk-off double, which would have scored two.
The double came off the bat of Jeff Welsh, who had two hits in the game, while Kelli Niles added a double and triple as part of her 5-for-5 performance. Cassie Ferreia, Mike Bartlett and Joey Brissette each singled twice, while with base hits were Taylor Sanderson, Billy Kearnis, Amanda Chacon and Andrew Day.
Alex Dioncio was perfect at the plate for Cleared Hot, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, while Nikita Green also collected a tiro of base hits. Cody Moore and Christopher O’Connor both singled twice, Terry Johnson doubled, while with singles were Ashley Ornelas and Nikki Shea.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS KW 9,
TROPICAL MOVERS 3
In the battle for third place, it was LaidBack Charters that never trailed by allowing Tropical Movers to score a single run in three different frames while putting up runs in all but two at-bats en route to the victory.
A balanced attacked reeled in the victory for LaidBack Charters, guided by a triple and single from Mike MacKeown as teammates Pablo Noguera and Francie Steger both doubled and singled. Evan Schaffer added a pair of base hits as Eddie Griffiths, Tabby Gartenmayer, Jackie Smith -Castro and J.W. Cooke all singled.
For Tropical Movers, Ken Dispenza and Olivia Newbold both singed twice and with one hit apiece were Henrik Olsson, Luke Teet, Rich Baker, Ashley Kelley and David LaRochelle.