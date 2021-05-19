The championships were finalized on Saturday in two divisions of the Southernmost Hockey Club while the third had a record-setting ending.
The Deep Blue Printing Wahoos went undefeated in the 10-and-Under playoffs and finished it off with a win over the DRN Moving Inc. Red Wings.
In the 14-and-Under division, Keys Imaging Surge toppled the Higgins Law Hammerheads for the title.
There were not enough players the previous week to start the 18-and-Under playoffs, but the Gulf Southern Construction Company Generals and Check Electric Lighting put on a show for the record books.
The two teams were tied at 2 at the end of regulation so they went through two extra periods still knotted. The game was decided in a shootout, probably one of the first — if ever — times that has happened in this league.
On Saturday, the U18 will play a second and final match to decide league champs. If the Lighting pulls off the W, they take the title. But, if the Generals win, they will end it all in another exciting shootout in lieu of a game three.
14-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 3,
HIGGINS LAW HAMMERHEADS 1
The Surge netted a goal in each period and kept the Hammerheads James Koester out of the net until late in the final period to lay claim to the title.
Jackson Way got it started for the Surge with a goal at 8:00 in the first.
A few minutes into the second, Robert Beras-Natera opened a 2-0 advantage for the Surge and they took a 3-0 lead with 3:25 showing in the third on a goal by Kieran Smith.
After five attempts in the third period, Koester ripped the back of the net with 2:25 remaining.
10-AND-UNDER
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 5,
DRN MOVING INC. RED WINGS 1
At the end of the first, the game was tied at 1. The Wahoos Vivienne Kenna netted a goal at the 13:15 mark with a double assist from Luke Hughes to Gabriella Lopez. A few minutes later, Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest notched a goal, but the Wahoos defense and offense went to work.
Sawyer Hill scored a pair in the second with Hughes on an assist and Huges netted a goal at 12:08.
In the third, Hill added one more for a hat trick.
EXHIBITION GAME
DRN MOVING INC. RED WINGS 5,
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 4
Red Wings’ Aidan Trujillo and Kobe Greene each netted a pair Michelle Nedbal scored on an assist from Trujillo.
The Barracudas’ Jakub Krytinar scored all of his team’s goals as Sebastian Davis assisted on two of those nets.
18-AND-UNDER
PLAYOFF GAME
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTING 3,
GULF SOUTHERN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY GENERALS 2
After a scoreless first, Generals’ Tyler Meyer netted a pair of second-period goals his first on an assist from Marcus Wrazen.
Lighting’s Austin Stotts got his team on the board in the second and the game was tied with 8:30 remaining on a goal from the stick of Ivan Pavel.
After the first extra period of 10 minutes with no score, they play a second period this time five minutes to set up the shootout.
Fittingly, it was Stotts who netted the winning goal against Generals goalie Roan Milelli.
7-AND-UNDER
TOTAL TEMPERATURE CONTROLS PEGUINS 5,
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 3
The Penguins waddled to victory behind four goals from Tobias Pavelek. Wedged between the scoring machine Adam Awan netted a solo goal.
The Heroes’ Gavin Zeid skated to a hat trick.