It’s rainy season and there was plenty of wet stuff and lighting to spoil the Key West Lady Conchs travel teams' weekend at the Palm Beach Gardens Swamp Classic.
In their second tournament of the season, the Lady Conchs 8U squad played one-half of an inning in their opener at the Jupiter Community Park before lightning halted the contest for more than an hour against the Jupiter Seahawks. Their evening was spoiled with the heavy bolts from heaven and had to finish the tournament on Sunday.
Also at the Jupiter complex, the Lady Conchs 10U team finished with a 2-2 record with lightning interrupting their game on Saturday evening.
The Lady Conchs 12U team completed the weekend with a 1-3 record while the Lady Conchs 14U was rained out on Saturday at their field in Palm Beach Gardens but returned to play on Sunday to complete the event with a 0-3-1 record.
With a fifth-place finish, the Lady Conchs 18U team took a 2-2 record. They were eliminated by eventual bracket champs Wagner Hodges.
8-AND-UNDER
JTAA (JUPITER) SEAHAWKS 8U 12,
LADY CONCHS 8U 11
Key West built an 11-4 lead in the top of the second, but allowed six in the second to maintain a one-run lead, two more by Jupiter in the third doomed the Lady Conchs.
Olivia Wiggins homered and singled for two RBI, Janessa Delgado doubled and singled to drive in two runs, Karsen Washbond, Mia Perez, Leulla Thrift (1 RBI) and Kenzie Cooke (1 RBI) each singled twice, Valeria Sandoval doubled home a run, Grace Teet ripped a run-scoring single and with a base hit was Mila Fernandez, Greyson Wiggins, Ryleigh Cooke and Skylar Edwards.
CORAL SPRINGS CORAL SPRINGS PANTHERS 8U 18,
LADY CONCHS 8U 2
Key West got off to a two-run first, but could not overcome the strong Panthers squad.
Mia Perez singled twice, Luella Thrift and Mila Fernandez each singled home a run as Karsen Washbond, Valeria Sandoval, Olivia Wiggins, Kenzie Cooke and Greyson Wiggins all had a base hit.
TREASURE COAST SWAT 2K 12 11,
LADY CONCHS 8U 4
In their finale, Key West could not get their offense on track in elimination on Sunday morning.
Kenzie Cooke doubled home a run, Janessa Delgado nailed an RBI single as Karsen Washbond, Mila Fernandez, Olivia Wiggins, and Luella Thrift all added a base hit.
10-AND-UNDER
CORAL SPRINGS PANTHERS 11,
LADY CONCHS 10U 2
After scoring two in the first, the Lady Conchs were shut out by the Cats.
Leadoff batter Arianna Garcia and No. 2 Kaleaya Dickerson got the only two Key West hits.
In the circle, Evaline Zanetti allowed eight runs on seven hits.
LADY CONCHS 10U 2,
CORAL SPRINGS PANTHERS 10U – HERNANDEZ 2 (TIE)
Lucy Katz unleashed a pitch for a two-run single followed with hits by Arianna Garcia, Kaleaya Dickerson, Chloe Kongos, Evaline Zanetti and Sophia Perez.
Zanetti gave up one run on a hit and three walks over the first two with five Ks and Dickerson fanned four.
LADY CONCHS 10U 6,
SWAT 10U – MCCUE 1
Key West put up four on the first and two more in the second for the W.
Lucy Katz homered and singled for three RBI as Kaleaya Dickerson and Chloe Kongos both added a hit.
In the circle, Dickerson gave up a run via a hit and walk with five strikeouts.
PARKLAND POWER 10U 6,
LADY CONCHS 10U 5
Just three hits were not enough for Key West as Chloe Kongos doubled home a run and Lucy Katz and Evaline Zanetti added a base hit.
Kaleaya Dickerson took the loss in the circle with six runs on four hits, a walk and she fanned three.
12-AND-UNDER
On Saturday, the Lady Conchs 12U had a lead on Phipps Park Barracudas but the game was called due to lightning. In their next appearance, they upended the Boca Impact 12U 4-1 but on Sunday they fell 8-0 to Coral Springs Panthers and were eliminated from the tournament with a 7-6 defeat by the Diamond Dusters – Cruz 12U.
14-AND-UNDER
LADY CONCHS 14U 4,
PALM BEACH RIPTIDE 4 (TIE)
The Lady Conchs grabbed a 4-3 advantage in the top of the third, but let the Riptide back in the game with a run in the fourth.
Key West’s Jocelyn Bochette, Alexa Condella and Skye Sterling each singled home a run as Maicey Malgrat added a base hit.
Ryleigh Harnish allowed four runs on four hits and she walked two.
WESTON EXPLOSION 14U PRUNEDA 14,
LADY CONCHS 14U 1
The Explosion erupted for 10 in the second to end this one early.
In the circle, Ryleigh Harnish yielded 12 hits with just two walks to the Weston batters.
On offense, Jocelyn Bochette, Monica Bueno and Harnish all had a base hit.
WAGNER DAVIS 9,
LADY CONCHS 14U 0
Wagner’s Daniella Nino pitched a no-hitter against the Lady Conchs with just three walks to Maicey Malgrat, Jocelyn Bochette and Allison Smith.
Dakota Coleman allowed the nine runs on three hits and she walked five.
OKEECHOBEE CRUSADERS 6,
LADY CONCHS 14U 1
Monica Bueno and Dakota Coleman singled two times each and Catherine Van Staden added a base hit.
Ryleigh Harnish allowed five runs and walked two over two in the circle.
18-AND-UNDER
TNT FLORIDA PB 16U BLACK 7,
LADY CONCHS 18U 1
A four-run fourth by TNT doomed the Lady Conchs.
Madelyn Perusse homered, Montunique Van Staden and Alexandra Rodriguez each singled.
Chloe Gilday went the distance, allowed three hits and walked four with four Ks to take the win.
BLUE ANGELS 7,
LADY CONCHS 18U 5
Madelyn Perusse thumped a three-bagger and singled to plate a run, Kai Hai drove in two runs on two hits; Montunique Van Staden singled twice for two RBI and with a base hit were Emily Bracher and Alexandra Rodriguez.
In the circle, Neveah Arnold yielded seven hits, two walks and struck out three.
LADY CONCHS 18U 14M,
WAGNER’S HANDLERS 0
Madelyn Perusse (3 RBI), Emily Bracher, Mila Graves (2 RBI) and Chloe Gilday each ripped a pair of hits. Julene Vega singled home two runs, Caroline Smith and Neveah Arnold each hand an RBI single and with a base hit was Isabella Franco.
Gilday pitched a one-hit shutout, no walks and she sat three on Ks.
WAGNER'S HODGES 2,
KEY WEST LADY CONCHS 18U 0
Wagner allowed just one Key West hit a single by Ku Haia in the elimination contest.
In the circle for Key West, Chloe Gilday gave up four hits, no walks to take the loss.