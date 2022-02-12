It is always a good thing to have plenty of good help as Florida Keys Electric coach Raymond Vasquez, back row, second from left, knows in youth sports and in his business. Vasquez, owner of FKE, sponsors three youth baseball teams, and he is the head coach and sponsor for the FKE youth softball team across the street.
Family members of John Menendez Sr. helped celebrate the legacy of Mr. John, known as ‘The Dean of Dopp,’ at the Key West Little Conch Baseball opening ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex. Sons George, second from left, and John Jr., middle, were honored with throwing the ceremonial first pitch. Other family members were John Menendez Jr.’s sons Juan, left, Miguel, second from right and his daughter, Elizabeth.
Dignitaries, friends and family gathered in front of the batting cages named in honor of John Menendez Sr. — ‘The Dean of Dopp’ — for his 30 years of teaching kids how to play baseball. Those honoring Menendez were, from left, City Commissioner Gregory Davila, Joey Gandolfo, Rick Lopez, John Menendez, Elizabeth Menendez, Miguel Menendez, Juanito Menendez, George Mendez, City Commissioner Billy Wardlow and City of Key West Manager Patti McLauchlin.
George Menendez had the honor of tossing out one of the two first pitches.
John Menendez threw out the first pitch at the opening ceremony.
Key West Little Conch Baseball got off to an inspiring start on Saturday, Feb. 5 with the opening ceremony and jamboree of youth baseball at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Family, friends, players and volunteers from 30 youth baseball teams gathered around Pedro Aguilar Field to witness the dedication of batting cages in honor of John Menendez Sr. — “The Dean of Dopp” — who for 30 years mentored young baseball players at the youth fields and his batting cage tucked behind his grocery store, Jon’s Ham, on First Street.
On hand for the opening were two of Menendez’s sons, John and George, and grandsons Miguel and Juan and Miguel’s daughter, Elizabeth, for the ceremonial first pitch and unveiling of the plaques at the batting cages.
Grandson Miguel, former head coach of Key West High School baseball team and now the coach at Tampa Jesuit High, started the project to honor his late grandfather more than eight years ago and it finally came to fruition.
“It’s such a special tribute to my family,” said Miguel Menendez as he addressed the opening-ceremony crowd. “I’d like to thank the City Commission, especially Billy Wardlow, for everything they did, and Marcus Davila for getting this up and going. For me, it’s been about eight years to get this pushed through because it means so much to my family to remember my grandfather.
“Some of my fondest memories and a lot of other people is being behind the store at the batting cage. To know the batting cages here are going to be named after him is a tribute to him. These young players are going to get a chance to go there and appreciate some of this history. For me, I’m still involved with baseball because of him. This was a chance to leave his legacy. He spent so much time, effort, sweat and tears out here, I wanted people to remember him.”