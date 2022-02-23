It was a good day for the Bascom Groom Barracudas on Saturday, Feb. 19, with a victory and tie in the Southernmost Hockey Club U11 age group.
Gabriella Lopez turned up the heat for the ‘Cudas with a hat trick and two assists in one game and racked up four goals and one assist in the team’s second contest at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
In U18 action, James Wrazen skated to six goals, and for the Sharks in their U8 match, Matthew Steer netted seven and with six was teammate Tobias Pavelek.
11-AND-UNDER
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 6,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 6
The ‘Cudas skated to a 4-2 first-period advantage, but the Lightning netted two in the second and two in the third, the game-tying goal with 30 seconds left.
Gabriella Lopez led the ‘Cudas with a hat trick and two assists, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning netted a pair as Luke Hughes scored the game-opener on an assist by Lopez.
The Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny and Aidan Trujillo scored three goals apiece as Ryder Almeda had one assist.
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 11,
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 2
Gabriella Lopez ripped the Red Wings for four goals and had an assist, Luke Hughes netted a pair and with one goal each were Joshua Paidosh, Roman Lepowski, Sebastian Davis, Armands Berzins and Wyatt Grizzle-Manning.
The Red Wings’ Kobe Greene put in a pair of first-period goals.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 2,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 2
After a scoreless first period, the Surge’s Wesley Farrer netted a pair of second-period goals, both from assists by Kyan Gladwell, to go ahead 2-0 until the Eagles soared to a pair of third-period goals. With 5:12 left, Filip Hrabec had an unassisted goal. At the 1:20 mark, Jackson Way tied the game with an assist from Hrabec.
18-AND-UNDER
GSCC GENERALS 8,
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 3
James Wrazen went wild with six goals as Robert Beras-Natera and Wesley Farrer powered in a goal and with an assist was Marcus Wrazen and Atticus White.
Jackson Way opened the scoring for the Hurricanes with a goal at 7:35 in the first, Rohan Alwani netted a goal in the second on an assist from Alejandro Vega-Borrero and with 10:25 left in the third Roan Milelli came out of the net and switched teams to score a goal.
8-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTIONS SHARKS 19,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 1
The Sharks were prowling around Burners’ net as Matthew Steer bit off seven, Tobias Pavelek hit for six, Adele Ruzickova netted four and with two was Gabriel Fratelli.
The Burners’ Matthew Paidosh at the 8:09 mark in the first period.
6-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 3,
MIAMI SUBS HEROES 2
Wahoos Avelin Bires scored a pair of second-period goals as Noah Latal added the game winner with 30 seconds left in the contest.
The Heroes’ Nicholas Pavliashvill opened the scoring with a goal in the first and Parker Silva powered the puck between the pipes with 43 seconds left in the second.