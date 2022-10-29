Despite no games on the original schedule, makeups from the storm were played last week in Key West Youth Football League action at the George Mira Football Field.
Flag Division games were contested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 20, and on Saturday, Oct. 22, the unbeaten Lass Re Captive Solutions Packers topped the Runners Dolphins, 28-13, in the C Division match, while UME Buccaneers blanked the Manley deBoer Ravens, 27-0, in the B Division game.
No games are on the schedule for Saturday, Oct. 29, due to Fantasy Fest, but the league will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 5, with a full slate capped off by the annual Homecoming festivities with the selection of Homecoming Queen.
The Wolverines broke the over the goal line with 5:55 left in the first on a 5-yard TD run by Marcus DePalma, set up by 44-yard run by Levi Major. William Tanfield took in the extra point for a 7-0 advantage.
Just under two minutes later, Bulldogs pulled with a point on a 27-yard scoring run by Tyrique Scott at the 3:17 mark.
At the start of the second quarter, Tanfield capped a 50-yard drive with a 1-yard dive set up by his 49-yard run to the 1-yard line to go ahead, 13-0.
As time expired in the first half, Scott ended an eight-play drive on a 6-yard sprint into the end zone. The two-point run by Tanfield gave the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead at the intermission.
Scott opened the third quarter on a 50-yard TD run and with Smith Jr. good for the two-point run the Dawgs’ surged ahead 22-13 – but not for long.
At the 5:10 mark in the third, Tanfield countered with a 50-yard TD and dove over the line for the two-pointer and one-point game for a Bulldogs 22-21 lead.
With no time on the clock at the end of the third, Smith Jr. capped a five-play, 50-yard drive with an 18-yard scoring run to put the Bulldogs ahead, 28-21.
Late in the fourth quarter, Tanfield took the Wolverines into the end zone set up by a 20-yard run by DePalma for a slim lead by the Wolverines, 28-27.
Two touchdowns were scored in the final 30 seconds to decide the outcome. With 24 ticks on the clock, Scott ran it to the house from the 32-yard line for a 34-27 Dawgs lead, but it was not over.
The Wolverines secured the victory with no time remaining on a 50-yard sprint followed by Scott’s tie-breaking two-pointer and victory.
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 22, CMG HURRICANES 12
As the clock ran out of time in the opening quarter, Seminoles’ Jackson Spottswood crossed the goal line to ice a 10-play drive and Jasiah Greene scored the two-pointer for an 8-0 advantage.
Jaxon McEaney got the Hurricanes in the game with 5:15 left in the second on a 42-yard scoring run to make it an 8-6 contest.
The Canes took it up a notch for a 12-8 lead on a 50-yard run by McEaney with 7:41 showing in the third.
At 2:15 in the third, Spottswood dove over the line for six set up by Eli Osborne’s 36-yard run to the Seminoles’ two. Osborne tacked on the extra point for a 16-12 Noles lead.
Once again, The Seminoles scored with zero seconds on the clock on a 10-yard run by Greene.
AOK REALTY GATORS 38,
MOOSE LODGE WOLVERINES 0
It was all Gators from the opening whistle as Jeremiah Marius tackled the Wolverines in the end zone for a safety and 2-0 point lead at 6:48 into the match. Less than a minute later, Leondre Marius sprinted 50 yards for six and Jeremiah Marius was good for the two-point run to go ahead, 10-0.
Carter Mendez rambled 24 yards to set up the Gators next TD, a 6-yard dive by Leondre Marius for a 16-0 tilt with 5:55 left in the half. Early in the third quarter, Leondre Marius broke free for a 25-yard scoring run as Toren Thomas converted the two-pointer to take a 30-0 lead.
The final blow came with 1:08 remaining. Daniel Orelus picked off a Dolphins pass to set up the final Gators score, a 21-yard jaunt by Mendez as Markus Altenor took the ball into the end zone for the final two points.