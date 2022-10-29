Despite no games on the original schedule, makeups from the storm were played last week in Key West Youth Football League action at the George Mira Football Field.

Flag Division games were contested on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 20, and on Saturday, Oct. 22, the unbeaten Lass Re Captive Solutions Packers topped the Runners Dolphins, 28-13, in the C Division match, while UME Buccaneers blanked the Manley deBoer Ravens, 27-0, in the B Division game.

