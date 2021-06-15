Needing several games to be made up in order to set the seedings for the Key West Coed Softball League playoffs, Cross Fit played a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 8, as they still had three left on the regular-season docket, but losses to formerly last-place Mike’s Painting and first-place Tropical Movers left the Crossfitters now in the cellar with now just a handful of games left to be played.
On Tuesday, June 15, Cross Fit will look to climb their way out of last during their regular-season finale when they take on Lost Boys at 7 p.m., which sits just one game up in the standings, while Priority Vending and McKendry Builders battle for seeding at 8:30 p.m.
Mikes Painting 11, Cross Fit 5
All season Mike’s Painting has been close to its second victory. Last Tuesday, they received it by allowing Cross Fit to score in just two at-bats, and then sealed the victory with six runs in the final two frames.
Cracking a double as part of a 5-for-5 performance was Bridget Woods for Mike’s Painting, while teammates Miguel Gonzalez, Johnny Monsalvatage and Joe Varela all had a two-base hit and two base hits. Junior Guieb contributed a pair of hits, while Garret Pita had one.
There was only one extra base hit for Cross Fit, a double by Billy Kearins; Catherine Herrera had the only multi-hit game for her squad, while also with singles were Kellie Niles, Andrew Day, Mike Bartlett and Nick Herrera.
Tropical Movers 13,
Cross Fit 2
After struggling to score in the first game, things did not get any easier for Cross Fit in the night cap as they touched home only twice in the third inning before succumbing to a 10-run mercy rule at the hands of Tropical Movers, who secured their No. 1 seed with the W.
Leading the way to the victory for the top-seeded squad were Rae Sleith and Henrik Olsson, who both went 4-for-4, while with a trio of hits were Rich Baker and Ken Dispenza, who doubled. Jenna Kilroy rolled up a double and triple, Amanda Tufenkjian singled twice, while with base knocks were Jordan Cisnero and Luke Teet.
For Cross Fit, Amanda Ziegler had two hits, while with one was Billy Kearins, Kellie Niles, Mike Bartlett and Nick Herrera.