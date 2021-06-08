The original schedule for the Key West Coed Softball League came to a close last week, but only one team had its full 12-game season completed, meaning there will be a month of make-ups to determine the final standings before the playoffs gets underway.
Of the seven teams in the league, only Fun in the Sun, completed its docket of games on Tuesday with a victory to secure no worse than the No. 3 seed, while Tropical Movers, which has one game left to play, has a lock on the No. 1 seed.
Tonight, despite several teams needing to play multiple games, only one contest can be made up tonight as Mike’s Painting cab potentially move out of the cellar with a victory at 7 p.m. against Cross Fit, who plays three of the next four weeks as does the Painting Crew.
Priority Vending 15,
Cross Fit 2
Allowing Cross Fit to score in just two frames and scoring in all but two at-bats, Priority Vending was able to cruise to the victory without having to take their last swings.
With a pair of triples and singles Casey Taylor packed the win with hits for Priority Vending, while also with four base raps was Devon Spencer, Courtney Leakus, and Bridget Woods. Andrew Carmona and Jon Brenner contributed a trio of base knocks while with two each was Jocelyn Ashe and Tim Davis, who tripled, and with singles were Tiffany Brenner and Maria Castillo.
For Cross Fit, Cassie Ferrela was 3-for-3 while working out singles were Billy Kearins, Kellie Niles, Andrew Chacon and Mike Bartlett.
Fun in the Sun 15,
Lost Boys 3
Entering the bottom of the third, it was the Lost Boys that actually held a two-run advantage after scoring all three of their runs in the top of the inning, but that would be the final time they would cross home as Fun in the Sun took control by scoring 14 runs in the next three at-bats to secure the victory.
Connecting on a two-base hit and two base hits to lead Fun in the Sun was J.W. Cooke as teammates Evan Schafer, Mike MacKeowen and Lisa Sacco all warmed up a trio of base knocks. Shannon Kelly tripled and singled, Francie Steger singled twice and adding hits were Jamie Cooke, Eddie Griffiths, Tabby Gartenmayer and Toms Grevins.
Going 3-for-3 for the Lost Boys was Matt Atkinson, Bebbie Hintley found the gaps for two hits, and with one each was Payton McCarnell, Dominica Gendreau, Johnny MacFarlen and Dean Aloma.