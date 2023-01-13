After a two-week hiatus for the holidays, the Florida Keys Soccer League returned to the pitch on Sunday, Jan 8., and the results could not have been better for the still unbeaten Marathon FC, as the club from the Middle Keys not only remained without a loss, having outscored their opponents 21-8 through the first eight matches of the season, and at the same time none of the three teams directly behind in the standings earned a win, expanding the lead in the table to seven points midway through the season.

It was also a big weekend for the teams in the middle of the group as Revolution and the Southernmost SC both garnered much-needed wins to make the seperation between second, International FC, and sixth, Southernmost, just five points with the teams starting the second half of the season on Sunday, Jan. 15, on the pitch at the Mathew Gilleran Field in the Truman Waterfront with four matches starting at 4:30 p.m.