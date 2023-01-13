After a two-week hiatus for the holidays, the Florida Keys Soccer League returned to the pitch on Sunday, Jan 8., and the results could not have been better for the still unbeaten Marathon FC, as the club from the Middle Keys not only remained without a loss, having outscored their opponents 21-8 through the first eight matches of the season, and at the same time none of the three teams directly behind in the standings earned a win, expanding the lead in the table to seven points midway through the season.
It was also a big weekend for the teams in the middle of the group as Revolution and the Southernmost SC both garnered much-needed wins to make the seperation between second, International FC, and sixth, Southernmost, just five points with the teams starting the second half of the season on Sunday, Jan. 15, on the pitch at the Mathew Gilleran Field in the Truman Waterfront with four matches starting at 4:30 p.m.
WEEK 9 RESULTS
International 0, Aguilas 0
Despite a top-notch effort by Aguilas right midfielder Eric Biron, who used his speed to take on several of the International defenders and creating several scoring opportunities for his mates, the squad was unable to find the back of the net, which with a win could have vaulted Aguilas into a tie for second with International, but Biron thwarted several of the second-seeded squads’ attacks for the draw.
Revolution 3, Asprinate 1
Despite winning a pair of games just before the break, Asprinate could not keep the momentum on its side upon the return as Revolution received goals from Guylberson Camille, Alfred Woodson and Alvin Derulo, who used his dribbling skills and acceleration to make several solo runs at the net. Asprinate had its lone score from Lorenzo.
Southernmost 4, Chapin 0
After tumbling down the rankings, Southernmost was in need of a victory, which they claimed against the third-ranked team in the league in Chapin, as Southernmost keeper Jayden Wilson made numerous saves, from both long range and one-on-one attempts including saving a penalty kick, to preserve the clean sheet.
Those shots Wilson turned away allowed Southernmost to cruise to the victory, with Stephen Ewashko burying a pair of goals, and Marco Psenda and Patrick Matysik each scoring one.
Marathon 4, Pinorelos 1
In a matchup of the top of the table versus the bottom, Marathon FC proved to be too much for Pinorelos to handle, rolling to a decisive three-tally victory to make the league’s top squad’s goal differential now +13. Providing the scores in the win for Marathon were Johny Gaviria, with two, Genrry Linares and Andre Johnson.