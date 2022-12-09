Unless something changes drastically, the Florida Keys Soccer League championship is the Marathon FC’s to win as the unit from the Middle Keys, coached by Jose Garcia, was challenged for a second consecutive week but once again was able to pull out a positive result, with a 2-1 victory against Stanley Matysik’s Southernmost SC, to remain unbeaten through five matches this season.

With a second straight triumph, Chapin has remained three points back in the table as Otoniel Carrillo’s squad defeated Revolution and coach Monnel Azard, 4-2, during Week 6 action at Mathew Gilleran Field at the Truman Waterfront.