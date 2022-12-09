Unless something changes drastically, the Florida Keys Soccer League championship is the Marathon FC’s to win as the unit from the Middle Keys, coached by Jose Garcia, was challenged for a second consecutive week but once again was able to pull out a positive result, with a 2-1 victory against Stanley Matysik’s Southernmost SC, to remain unbeaten through five matches this season.
With a second straight triumph, Chapin has remained three points back in the table as Otoniel Carrillo’s squad defeated Revolution and coach Monnel Azard, 4-2, during Week 6 action at Mathew Gilleran Field at the Truman Waterfront.
An idle International FC fell seven points back of the league lead, making room for William Antonio to manage Aguilas to advance into third now five points off the league leaders following a 3-0 victory against still winless Los Nicos.
Daniel Arita’s Aspirante and Rene Tellez’s Pinoleros both tallied a point with a 2-2 draw, but it also left both squads trailing Southernmost and Revolution, which stands eight points back.
This Sunday, Dec. 11, the top of the table will once again be up for grabs as the Marathon FC will put its unbeaten record on the line at 4 p.m. against Chapin. Los Nicos will go for its first victory at 5:30 p.m. versus Pinoleros, Aguilas and Revolution matchup at 7, and in the 8:30 night cap will be Southernmost SC and International FC.