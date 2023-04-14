At the half-way point of the Florida Keys Soccer League’s sixth season, Revolution was mid-table with an exactly even record of three wins, three losses and two draws. In fact, the club would fall bellow .500 with a loss and draw in the following two matches, and dropped to sixth place in the standings, 12 points behind the top of the group.

During the final six matches of the regular-season campaign, Revolution would not suffer another negative result, as its unbeaten streak would vault the team into third place entering the playoffs. The wins did not stop there as Revolution upended sixth-seeded Aspirante, 2-1, in the quarterfinals, then toppled No. 2 Chapin via a penalty kick shootout in the semifinals to garner a berth in the FKSL Championship on Sunday, April 9, at Matthew Gilleran Field.

