At the half-way point of the Florida Keys Soccer League’s sixth season, Revolution was mid-table with an exactly even record of three wins, three losses and two draws. In fact, the club would fall bellow .500 with a loss and draw in the following two matches, and dropped to sixth place in the standings, 12 points behind the top of the group.
During the final six matches of the regular-season campaign, Revolution would not suffer another negative result, as its unbeaten streak would vault the team into third place entering the playoffs. The wins did not stop there as Revolution upended sixth-seeded Aspirante, 2-1, in the quarterfinals, then toppled No. 2 Chapin via a penalty kick shootout in the semifinals to garner a berth in the FKSL Championship on Sunday, April 9, at Matthew Gilleran Field.
Waiting in the title tilt, the first-place Marathon Football Club, which finished the season with 13 wins and two draws in 16 matches, and topped Aguilas 3-2 in their half of the semifinals.
On Championship Sunday at the Truman Waterfront, during which Chapin beat Aguilas, 6-1, in the third-place match, attendance was the highest of all time for a FKSL contest, for what league president Stanley Matysik called an “electric game full of action.”
“Both teams were evenly matched, making it a close game,” said Matysik.
It would be Marathon that struck first, actually taking the lead three times in the match, but Revolution managed to equalize each time, that was until Marathon took the lead in the 78th minute. In the 85th minute, Revolution had a chance to equalize from a penalty kick but Marathon goalkeepe Rosendo Castillo denied Guylberson Camille’s attempt with a spectacular diving save which would be the difference maker for the championship.
Marathon FC was in first place the entire season, suffering its only loss in Week 15 of the campaign, finishing off the quest for its first league title with the 4-3 victory with the top goal differential of the league at +22. Individually, International Football Club’s Jeff Narcisse was the FKSL top goal-scorer this season, while Chapin’s Juan Carlos was awarded the best goalkeeper award. Other highlights included, Southernmost Soccer Club’s Mason Titensor as the youngest player in the league, Edicson Rey, Emerson Rey and Guillermo Zapata were honored as the top referees, as was Peter Wojciechowski as the league’s organizational director.
“Thank you, Key West Police Department and a special thanks to Officer Caldwel, Officer Young and Sergeant Revoredo, we are so grateful for the work you do in our community and thank you again for ensuring safety during yesterday’s Final Game, we’re all grateful,” said Matysik, adding the league will meet will likely be starting a new season in roughly a month, and new teams are welcomed to join by calling Patrick Matysik at 305-942-3551 or messaging the league via Facebook. “Thank you to all the players, coaches, supporters and referees for a successful season. We had many high-level games and many great moments. Thank you to Rick Haskins, sponsor of the Florida Keys Soccer League, he plays a very important role in developing and growing the league.”