The overall lead in the Florida Keys Soccer League was up for grabs on Sunday, Nov. 27, as the top two teams in the standings, Marathon FC and International FC, faced off during Week 5 of the campaign. It would be the team from the Middle Keys who remained unbeaten through its first four matches by a one-goal victory, while Chapin made the move from a three-way tie for third into second all alone by keeping Los Nicos winless on the season.
Also advancing up the table with a victory in Week 5 was the Revolution, and in Week 6, on Sunday, Dec. 4, they will have a chance to continue to rise in the group by taking on Chapin at 4 p.m. Los Nicos will look for its first victory of the season versus Aguilas at 5:30, Marathon will put its perfect record on the line against Southernmost SC at 7, while the night cap will pit Aspirante and Pinoleros at 8.
WEEK 5 RESULTS
Marathon FC 2, International FC 1
Jose Garcia managed Marathon FC to a fourth straight win to begin the season to distance themselves from International FC, which came into the match as the second-place squad.
The current league-leaders received scores from Juan Barrera and Genrry Linares, while International, coached by Mario Mendez, had its lone goal come from Jeff Narcisse and fell to third.
Revolution 2, Southernmost SC 1
The Stanley Matysik coached Southernmost SC had an opportunity to maintain pace with the league leaders with a win, but could not get past Monnel Azard’s Revolution, as the team are now even in the standings both with seven points.
The goals for Revolution came from Loubendy Semexant and Bern Sanon, while Southernmost he Darwin Vanegas ripple the twine.
Aspirante 3,
Aguilas 2
For the first time this season Aspirante and coach Juan Parada ended the match with a positive result, which in turn was a blow for Nicolas Moran’s Aguilas which fell off the pace of the league leaders with the loss.
Beating the keeper in the victory for Aspirante were Daniel Arita, Cesar Solis and Maykoll Cruz, as Aguilas had its goals come from William Antonio and Osorio Munguia.
Chapin 1,
Los Nicas 0
The search for its first win of the season will have to wait for at least another week for Los Nicos and coach Harding Mendoza as Chapin and coach Americo De Leon outlasted the bottom squad with the contest’s lone score coming via Otoniel Carrillo. It was still enough to propel Chapin into second, for the time being.