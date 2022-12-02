The overall lead in the Florida Keys Soccer League was up for grabs on Sunday, Nov. 27, as the top two teams in the standings, Marathon FC and International FC, faced off during Week 5 of the campaign. It would be the team from the Middle Keys who remained unbeaten through its first four matches by a one-goal victory, while Chapin made the move from a three-way tie for third into second all alone by keeping Los Nicos winless on the season.

Also advancing up the table with a victory in Week 5 was the Revolution, and in Week 6, on Sunday, Dec. 4, they will have a chance to continue to rise in the group by taking on Chapin at 4 p.m. Los Nicos will look for its first victory of the season versus Aguilas at 5:30, Marathon will put its perfect record on the line against Southernmost SC at 7, while the night cap will pit Aspirante and Pinoleros at 8.