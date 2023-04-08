Twice over Gavin Matheis is now an All-American wrestler after placing fourth at Tulsa Nationals as part of the 12U 84-pound weight class, in January, and then on April 1-2, taking fifth place in the 12U 88-pound weight class at the Reno World Championships.

During the event in Nevada, Matheis finished with a 4-2 mark, opening with a third-period pin of an opponent from Arizona, but that was followed by a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to a five-time All-American from Nebraska.