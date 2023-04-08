Twice over Gavin Matheis is now an All-American wrestler after placing fourth at Tulsa Nationals as part of the 12U 84-pound weight class, in January, and then on April 1-2, taking fifth place in the 12U 88-pound weight class at the Reno World Championships.
During the event in Nevada, Matheis finished with a 4-2 mark, opening with a third-period pin of an opponent from Arizona, but that was followed by a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to a five-time All-American from Nebraska.
In the wrestle backs, Matheis kept his All-American hopes alive by defeating the No. 3 ranked matsman from Oklahoma, 6-0, to reach the blood round, which is the cut for a spot on the podium. In the blood round, Matheis was matched up against a regional middle school champion from Colorado but dispatched him, 6-0, to guarantee a Top 6 finish that also came with All-American status.
A loss in the consolation semifinals set Matheis up with a rematch against the five-time All-American from Nebraska, who he had lost to, 1-0, in the second round.
To better prepare, on Saturday night, Matheis, with the assistance of his father, drew up a game plan after watching roughly an hour of film on his opponent. The gameplan paid off as Matheis avenged his early loss with a 5-1 victory for the fifth-place finish.
“This tournament solidifies Gavin as a top 5 wrestler in the United States,” said Hurricanes coach Dante Jiovanetta who pointed out that the Plantation Keys School student trains at Coral Shores on Tuesdays and Thursdays with islestyle wrestling club and on Mondays and Wednesdays with the Miami wrestling club. “He’s currently ranked No. 4 at 84-pounds and now No. 5 at 88-ponds. Three weeks ago Gavin also won the Florida State championship at 14U 87, so the future is bright for Gavin.”