The top four teams from the Key West Coed Softball League regular-season standings were the final four standing in the playoff semifinals on Tuesday, June 30, but of those — second-seeded McKendry Builders — left no doubt who should be the outright champion as they outscored their opponents by 24 runs in two games to claim the title.
Tropical Movers 9, Priority Vending 7
Atop the league standings all season, the top-seeded Tropical Movers were tested by No. 4 Priority Vending in the semifinals, but No. 1 squad was able to hang on to the two-run victory to pack up a spot in the finals.
The driving force for Tropical Movers in the win was Rich Baker, going 4-for-4, while teammate Amanda Tufekjin had a two-base hit and two base hits. Jenna Kilroy connected on two hits, while with one were Ken Dispenza, Rae Sleith, Luke Teet (triple) and Henrik Olsson.
Keeping Priority Vending stocked on the base paths was Casey Taylor, who was a double shy of the cycle, as Courtine Leakeas contributed a triple and single. Tim Davis had two hits, while with one each were Andrew Carmona and Maria Castillo.
McKendry Builders 20, Fun in the Sun 9
In the final three frames, Fun In the Sun outscored the eventual champions but it was already too late at that point, as McKendry had constructed a 10-run lead by the third to cruise to the victory.
Leading the charge for McKendry was Andrew Rodriguez, who had two doubles as part of his four hits, while with three hits were Dexter Butler, with a double, Francessca Garcia and Keia Hughes. Samantha Sanchez and Joe Stickney doubled and singled, Debbie Arencibia added two hits and with one were Lauren Wells, Joal Rivero, Kyle Cabrera and Janessa Barrios.
With a 3-for-3 performance including a triple, Pabel Noguera attempted to rally Fun in the Sun. With two hits were Lynsi Weaver, who tripled, Clinton Storr, who doubled, and J.W. Cooke.
McKendry Builders 15, Tropical Movers 2
The championship was never in doubt as McKendry scored 11 unanswered runs to open the game and then defensively allowed the top-seeded Tropical Movers to cross home in only two at-bats.
Starting the game with a grand slam in the first inning, Lauren Wells also doubled for four hits in the game, Samantha Sanchez doubled and singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez had two doubles and a single, while Janessa Barioss doubled once and singled twice. Joe Stickney homered and singled, Dexter Butler and Joal Rivero singled twice and with base knocks were Debbie Arencibia, Frencessca Garcia and Kyle Cabrera.
Ken Dispenza had one of the runs for Tropical Movers with a homer to go along with a single, Jenna Kilroy also had two hits, and with one were Rae Steith, Amanda Tufekjin and Jordan Cisnero.