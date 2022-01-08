The Men’s Over-35 Softball League will begin a new season, tentatively scheduled for Friday, Jan. 14.

League coordinator Tony Mendez said they want to invite new players to take part in the 20-game season. Games are played each Friday at the DeWitt Roberts Men’s Softball Field on Kennedy Drive.

If interested in getting back into action, dust off your cleats, oil up the glove and contact Mendez at 305-797-5754.