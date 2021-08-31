The third week of the new Key West Coed Softball League was nowhere as competitive as the first two, as the veteran teams all gave the newbies a lesson in the game as Floozie Koozie, Priority Vending and Laidback Charters took victories via a mercy rule to move up the standings.
On Tuesday night, two more experienced teams will have a chance at teaching a lesson, as Priority Vending takes on Fixed Gears at 6:30, and Tropical Movers goes against CrossFit Mile Zero, a second-season team, at 9 p.m. In between, a pair of undefeated teams will go head-to-head as Poke in the Rear will take their shots against the defending champion Floozie Koozie.
FLOOZIE KOOZIE 15, CROSS FIT MILE ZERO 5
Scoring five in the first and five in the third, the Floozie Koozies were in control the entire way of the game that was called after the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Antonio Guieb, Francesca Garcia and Andrew Rodriguez all had three hits, while with a three-base hit was Joe Stickney to pace the Floozie Koozie attack. Brett Drumheller contributed a two-base hit and two base hits, Janessa Barrios sluged a pair of singles and with one hit each were Marella Barroso, Jewels Castillo and Debbie Arencibia.
Cross Fit had just four hits, a triple by Jeff Walsh with singles by Betty Weir, Jon Casey and Taylor Sanderson.
PRIORITY VENDING 17, FIXED GEARS 2
Scoring in every inning and allowing a pair of runs in just one frame, Priority Vending stocked away enough runs to end the game via the 15-run mercy rule after just five at-bats for each team.
Needing a single to hit for the cycle, Raiko Alfonso picking up a trio of extra base hits including an inside-the-park home run to supply the Priority Vending victory, while Casey Taylor also homered, inside the park, as part of his two hits. Melissa McDarrah added two hits, including a double, Krishe Garner and Tom Davis also had a pair of hits, as Tiffany Brenner and Kevin Hubert both singled.
For Fixed Gears, Alex Dioncio, Terry Johnson, Melissa Limonte, Jessica Rice and Christopher O’Connor all singled.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS 15, HOGFISH 0
Laidback Charters needed just four at-bats in order to reel in enough runs before going in front by the 15-run mercy rule to bring the game to an early end.
Each driving in four RBI, Evan Schaffer hooked up a trio of singles and J.W. Cooke had a two-base hit and two base hits for Laidback Charters. Tabby Gartenmayer and Lisa Sacco both had a pair of hits in the winning effort, while with one apiece were Mike MacKeown, Alex Thomas, Allie Hill and Eddie Griffiths.
Hogfish had singles from Dean Aloma, Stacy Charpentier and Bryna Gordon.