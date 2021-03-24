Safe, distanced and outdoors – the perfect formula for Monroe County Special Olympians to return to action after roughly a year hiatus from competition, and it came on the Key West bocce courts this past Friday and Saturday, March 19-20.
“We are back,” said Monroe County Special Olympics director Ruth Holland. “Slowly but surely, we are returning to the playing field. During the Monroe County Bocce Games these athletes gave me hope. They are so brave and resilient. It was so good to see them live and not on a Zoom screen.”
Via live chat was the only way the athletes were able to keep in tough during the worldwide health scare began, so, according to Holland, the games, which began with practices in small groups on Fridays, were a culmination for the community team on a pair of beautiful nights by the ocean. They followed the school bocce program, which held its individual events.
With a wrap now on the bocce season, athletes are hoping to be able to transition into swimming or standup paddling, which Holland noted are also safe, distanced and outdoors sports they hope to start in small groups in May.
“Congratulations to all who competed and thank you to our incredible volunteers whose efforts provided a safe and fun event for the athletes,” said Holland.