Monroe County sent seven athletes — Charleslyn Martin, Parker Curry, Jude Marceua, Josh Leavell, Scott Hart, David Ciufetelli and Brett Cohen — to the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games in Orlando.
Monroe County was well-represented at the recent Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games, held in Orlando.
Charleslyn Martin and Parker Curry were silver medalists at the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games held in Orlando.
Gold medalists Jude Marceua and Josh Leavell show off their hardware from the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games.
Scott Hart won a silver medal at the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games
David Ciufetelli was a bronze-medal winner at the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games.
Brett Cohen displays the ribbon he earned at the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games.
It had been roughly three years since the last time the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games were held, so just to be among the 700 competitors invited to the event, which was held on Sept. 16-17 at the Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, was truly a victory for the seven athletes from Monroe County.
“Being selected, you are already a winner because you are competing against the best in the state,” said Monroe County’s Special Olympic director Laurie Dunn, noting the athletes who were picked first had to win the Area 8 Games to even qualify. “Then it was very nice to see them with all their other friends and athletes and coaches they hadn’t seen in those three years.”
Despite it being a reunion-type atmosphere, there were games to be played and awards to be handed out, including Monroe County’s Jude Marceau and Josh Leavell claiming a gold in the traditional doubles, Charleslyn Martin teaming with Parker Curry for a silver in the Unified Doubles, while Scott Hart also garnered a silver in singles, with David Ciufetteli picking up a bronze and Brett Cohen coming home with a ribbon.
“They did really well considering the competition and the conditions we had to bowl under this year with only four lanes available at Boca Chica,” said team head coach Pat Hart, who was unable to make the trip to the state finals. In her stead was Dunn, Hart’s daughter, who added the event was smoothly run despite the numerous competitors on the lanes.
“Our athletes were fantastic, their etiquette on the lanes was spectacular, and I attribute that to their head coach, Pat Hart, who does a phenomenal job teaching them to make sure that when somebody is bowling you let them go first, and they were impeccable about that, more so than anybody else,” said Dunn, adding the Monroe County athletes were polite, helpful and an absolute joy to be with the entire trip. “They did Monroe proud, they really did, and I’m just so very proud of them for doing that.”
In fact, Monroe County is so proud of the athletes, that on Oct. 4, they will receive a proclamation from the Key West City Commission, just a final exclamation point on the long-awaited conclusion to the Special Olympic bowling season.
“I had some really great volunteers and coaches, Mardee Rath-Eamilao, Bill Anderson, Wilhelmina Lopez-Martin, Jennifer Averette and Theresa Kaufman,” said Dunn. “Thank you to Clinton and Julie Curry for making the late-night long drive up and a huge thank you to Nancy Silver Cohen and Howard Cohen for buying us all lunch, for your generosity and for your wonderful support. It was one of the best state games I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to many.”