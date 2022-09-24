It had been roughly three years since the last time the Special Olympic Florida State Bowling Games were held, so just to be among the 700 competitors invited to the event, which was held on Sept. 16-17 at the Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, was truly a victory for the seven athletes from Monroe County.

“Being selected, you are already a winner because you are competing against the best in the state,” said Monroe County’s Special Olympic director Laurie Dunn, noting the athletes who were picked first had to win the Area 8 Games to even qualify. “Then it was very nice to see them with all their other friends and athletes and coaches they hadn’t seen in those three years.”

