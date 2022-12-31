As Monroe County Special Olympics move into 2023, the organization is gearing up for the Summer Games Sports Season, but with the new year comes a new look for the Keys athletes as no longer will they be competing against their Miami rivals during the Areas Games but instead are now part of Area 7, which is the Southwest Region of Florida.
While this now means the potential state contenders from the Keys will have further to travel to advance, it also is better competition for the Monroe County athletes, who have their schedule set for the spring.
In order to be ready for the Special Olympic Summer State Game, programs will begin practicing as early as Jan. 14 when the Keys Cheer Team, which is open to those 8 and older, has its first sessions at Bernstein Park at 5:30 p.m. Athletes must supply their own cheer shoes, bring a water bottle and a snack during the practices, which are in preparation for the Area Game on April 8 at Golden Gate High School in Naples.
In fact, April 8 is the Area Games for all the Summer Sports teams in Monroe County — followed by the State Game from May 18-22 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando — so a day after the cheerleader begin their rehearsal work, the cyclist will hit the pavement. Practice locations are still to be determined, but those athletes interested should contact Jo Mary Fenney at omajo@me.com. Athletes will need to supply their own helmets, and may use their own bikes if they wish, but also must have a personal water bottle and wear closed-in shoes. Volunteers are needed for cycle transport, maintenance, and support of athletes, as the county games will be on March 5 on the Coral Shores High campus at 10 a.m.
Key West Bocce rolls out on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Key West Bocce Courts at 5:30 p.m. led by head coach Laurie Dunn, who can be contacted via email at conchathart5@aol.com. There are also school-based programs at Poinciana Elementary, Gerald Adams Elementary, Horace O’Bryant School, Key West High School, Sugarloaf School, The College of the Florida Keys, Key Largo School, Coral Shores High School, Treasure Village Montessori and the Upper Keys MARC. All those teams are set to compete in the County Games on March 3 at a location still to be determined.
“Through the Ocean Reef Community Foundation and the Florida Keys Community Foundation Grant awards, we are able to supply all schools and agencies with a bocce court, bocce balls and a scoreboard, enabling them to practice on site,” said Coleman adding that if a school or agency that serves persons with disabilities wants more info on how to start a program they can contact her at ruthholland@sofl.org. “If a student or staff member is interested in participating please contact your school’s administration or the sports and training director.”
There are also unified school-based soccer programs, meaning there at traditional partners along with special-needs athletes on the squad, at Key Largo School, HOB, Gerald Adams School, and Sugarloaf School, as well as school-based track programs currently offered at Key West High as part of the FHSAA and Treasure Village Montessori.
Also adding to the summer selections of sports this year will be pickleball, which is a newly formed sport that is starting in conjunction with Special Olympics Florida, and Dunn is the contact for information on how to be involved in the development of the Key West Team.
The Flag Football team, which is part of the winter sports format, also had its schedule extended after missing its state finals due to Hurricane Ian, as they will play in the Flag Football Invitational on Feb. 11-12 at the University of Florida in Gainesville.