As Monroe County Special Olympics move into 2023, the organization is gearing up for the Summer Games Sports Season, but with the new year comes a new look for the Keys athletes as no longer will they be competing against their Miami rivals during the Areas Games but instead are now part of Area 7, which is the Southwest Region of Florida.

While this now means the potential state contenders from the Keys will have further to travel to advance, it also is better competition for the Monroe County athletes, who have their schedule set for the spring.