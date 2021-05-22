Without the statewide tournaments and games to attend this season, the Monroe County Special Olympic soccer teams took to the field last Saturday, May 15, at Key Largo School for the Unified Championship.
The host team, Key Largo School, coached by Jordan Lombard who was also the tournament coordinator, would use the home-field advantage to claim the gold medal, while Horace O’ Bryant, guided by coach Stephanie Hill, took silver and Treasure Village Montessori, with coach Kelly Mangle, finished with the bronze.
“We are very grateful to Ocean Reef Community Foundation, whose community grant helped fund the tournament,” said tournament officials.
The soccer end-of-season tournament was followed by HOB holding its bocce culmination at the Key West bocce courts, on the corner of White Street and Atlantic Boulevard, on Tuesday, May 18, with coach Sam Hall.
“We are so happy that our Unified Championship school athletes have had an opportunity to play on the field this year,” said Special Olympic director Ruth Holland. “We look forward to Unified Flag Football season in full swing in August.”