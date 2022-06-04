No matter the age, the meaning was the same — believe in yourself.
That was the message Lamar Moore gave from the youngest to the oldest on Day Two of the Moore Training Basketball Camp at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium at Key West High School.
Moore grew up in Key West, honing his basketball skills under many local mentors; the last and best was Conchs coach Bill Butler. Moore was a leader on the Conchs’ 2002 FHSAA State runner-up team.
He went to play collegiately, his first two years at Vermillion Community College in Ely, Minn. He was named third-team NJCAA Division II All-American and first-team All-Region, averaging 21 points, six rebounds as a sophomore.
He transferred closer to home and much warmer climes at Florida Atlantic University. He was team captain in the 2005-06 seasons.
He played professionally in the American Basketball Association from 2006 to 2007; in 2007, Moore played in the Continental Basketball Association; the NBA D-League in 2008; Ukraine Basketball Tour in 2009; and in 2010 competed in the Howard Pulley Pro-Am Basketball Summer League.
He left Key West 10 years ago to begin his next career developing basketball players of all ages.
Since that time, Moore has built a business to develop players not only in basketball but help provide life skills.
On his website, http://www.mooretraining.org, he expounds on his philosophy of coaching and mentorship.
“I am here to take your basketball skills set to another level. Where you are as an athlete or student, my goal is to prepare you for life on and off the court. I will give you basketball and holistic leadership wisdom to put in your life. My mentorship will prepare you for game situations on and off the court. Moore Training will prepare you for life after basketball,” stated the site.
Moore said he is sorry he took so long to return home to help develop local players, especially with plenty of family members still around. He hopes to establish an ongoing partnership with coach Demetrius “DR” Roach and the Key West Summer Basketball League, Inc. Moore has plans to make many returns.
And, the response to the camp, from Wednesday from Friday, June 1-3, was very good, according to Roach. There were close to 50 players in the morning session and another 20 high school-age athletes in the afternoon period. Some of the high school players were on hand with the morning group to help Roach and Moore coach the kids and earn community service.
“I’m back home, this has been on my heart for 10 years, I always was afraid to do it because I just figured I’d have to be some sort of celebrity or some powerful individual that would have a huge influence, a huge impact on people and on kids,” said Moore. “A lot of it played in my mind because I didn’t believe I could have that impact, but if you believe you never know the outcome. You’ve got to have faith in yourself, and my faith and confidence have come a long way.”
Moore said he when he left Key West, he was unsure of his future or who he was.
“When I got out of here, I was going through a dark place, I was unsure of who I was as a person,” explained Moore. “I became a college basketball coach, I ended up moving to North Carolina. During that stage, I was able to find who I was as a person and some things grew in me like my confidence and my faith, my belief in myself. I continued to do some player development in Carolina and something came to me: Hey, it’s time to go back home and give back – it’s time.”
His “Better-Stronger-Together” mantra is the cornerstone of his mentorship.
“I believe we can become better if we are all in it together. We can feed off everyone around us, off their strength, which can help us in multiple ways. No man is an island. We need each other to survive,” articulated Moore. “I told these kids today, the most important thing that I can share is to build relationships, as many as you can. It is those relationships that are going to get you where you want to be.”
Moore did just that. He started my own player development program in the hotbed of college basketball — Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
“I live in Chapel Hill, but I’m all over. I’ve got a beautiful family,” said Moore now a father. “My daughter is 3 years old. I’m so blessed to have a child. When you become a parent, you notice things in you that you never thought you had. My love is endless. I know how to love now. I love every one of these kids out here. They don’t know my passion for kids, it’s so deep.”
Roach said Moore has been what the community needed to get basketball on the winning track.
“If I could get coach Lamar here every year, it would be great. We’ve been friends the entire time I’ve been here since 2004,” explained Roach, a former Conchs head coach. “I started seeing a lack of fundamental training here in Key West. I wanted to get some core principals back in all of Monroe County. I reached out to him, he stressed he wanted to do a full camp. Usually, when I do a camp, I have a minimum of 50 kids. I wanted to make sure I had the right mentor for the kids.”
Roach said Moore’s message is about believing and gaining confidence.
“He knows a lot about the game, now he’s back giving back,” Roach said. “This is wonderful for the kids, just to get the lessons from other coaches. It’s just getting the kids to believe in themselves. Get that confidence, once you start building the morale, I see positive things happening in Monroe County and Key West.”
Moore said he can impart a lot in three days, but his goal was for the kids to enjoy whatever game they play.
“I can teach them every single basketball skill as far as dribbling, passing, defense, shooting, learn how to break a defender down and stuff like that. The most important thing I hope they can gain out of this is to be committed to something. Remain consistent and believe in your ability,” stressed Moore. “I see a lot of kids in here that also play football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and I want them to know they can do all things, you don’t have to limit yourself to just one thing. All of these sports connect to one piece. They have different things they have going on. So out of this experience, I hope they can believe in the ability to play basketball, but know they can play any other sport if they just put their mind and heart into it.”
Roach re-emphasized his goal is to bring Moore and other coaching gurus to Key West.
“There are some very good athletes in the City of Key West and it’s about all of us as coaches to get the kids to believe, get the kids to play together, get the kids to play for each other, get the kids to love themselves, love their family, love their teachers and it will all reflect in the record,” said Roach.