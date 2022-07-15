After nearly a month away from game action, the Key West Men’s Over 35-Softball League returned. Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays continued their rise from the bottom as they knocked off previously top-ranked Harpoon Harry’s Snappers. Now, with just a handful of makeup matchups remaining, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas hold a game lead in front of Harpoon Harry’s, two ahead of Jolly Liquor Store and, after beating FKWT Roncos, still only three ahead of the bottom of the league standings.
Jolly’s Liquor Store could close the gap on first even more with a victory on Friday, July 15, against Breakfast Club Too at 7 p.m., while Harpoon Harry’s takes on FKWT in the night cap at 8:30.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 9,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 8
In the low-scoring affair, Harpoon Harry’s rallied from a four-run deficit to tie the game at 6 entering the seventh and final inning, only to allow Jolly’s Liquor to score a trio of runs in the top of the frame while only touching home twice in the final at-bat for the one-run difference.
Leading the Morays with four base knocks was Ben Blattenbeger, Jeff Kurkowski added a two-base hit and two base hits, also with three hits were Harry Milliken and Colton Butler, with two hits each were Dave Matea, Jason Johnson and Troy Curry, one being a double, with Dylan Kibler reaching with a hit.
For the Snappers, Alexey Vergas and David Flynn had three hits, Alain Pedraso’s triple was his team’s lone extra base hit and he also singled, Eddie Tornoc and Paco Galvin contributed two hits as Willie Rodriguez and Jorge Coline both had a base rap.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 22,
FKWT RONCOS 20
A 12-run outburst by Breakfast Club Too in the second inning helped the Jaibas open an 18-run advantage by the fifth frame, but FKWT responded with 16 runs in the top of the fifth to cut the advantage to two but would come no closer as both teams scored a pair in its final at-bats.
Perfect at the plate for the Jaibas was Troy Curry, going 5-for-5 with a trio of doubles as well as a grand slam, while Chris Hilliard also drove in four runs on a 5-for-5 performance. Bobby Lopez and Marty Gregurich doubled and singled three times, Ronnie Presley and John Bandora had four singles each, and with two base knocks apiece were John Hornyak, Jake Black, Stu Lilly and Tom Haas.
With four hits and four RBI for the Roncos was Tommy Lapp, Robert Franco doubled twice and singled twice, Devin Butler tripled and singled twice for four RBI, Tim Neeley, Kenny Dispenza and Rich Baker all had three hits, while Raul Franco, Darnell Henderson and Harry Milliken drove two singles.