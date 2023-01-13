The Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays took sole possession of the top spot in the Men’s Over-35 League standings with a victory and loss by the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas on Friday, Jan. 6, at the DeWitt Roberts Softball Field.

The Morays (6-2) hold a one-game edge over the Jaibas (5-3), but that could all change on Friday, Jan. 13, when the teams meet in the 7 p.m. contest.