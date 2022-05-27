Having an opportunity to break open the largest lead in the standings so far this season in the Men’s Over-35 Softball League, with second-place Breakfast Club Too Jaibas not in action, the Harpoon Harry’s Snapper instead blundered the chance, losing to last-place Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, moving the cellar dwellers to just three games behind the first-place Snappers, who now hold a game-lead overall.
If Jolly’s Liquor can topple second-place Breakfast Club Too at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and the FKWT Roncos take down top-seeded Harpoon Harry’s in the night cap at 8:30, then the entire league will be separated by just two games.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 25,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 24
A 15-run outburst in the first inning broke things open for Jolly’s Liquor, but Harpoon Harry’s attempted a comeback, making it a five-run different entering the final frame, but the Snappers would come up a run short of completing the rally.
Going 5-for-5 with three doubles and seven RBI for the Morays was Tim Davis, with four hits each were Harry Milliken, with a double, Jeff Kurkowski, Dave Matea and Jason Johnson, with a double and four RBI. Dylan Kibler added three hits, Ben Blattenbeger and Ronnie Presley had two each and Bob Maun had one.
Hitting for the cycle in the losing effort for the Snappers was Jorge Coline, with four RBI, Alex Torres was a homer shy of the cycle with a double and triple, and Eddie Tornac needed the double and triple to cycle, all of whom went 5-for-5. Paco Galvin doubled, homered and singled twice for six RBI, David Flynn contributed four hits, Alexy Vergas had three hits as did Junior Guieb, one being a home run, and with a single was Jose Santiago.