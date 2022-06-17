Typically, those set to take on the daunting 12.5-mile course of The College of the Florida Keys’ Swim Around Key West will leave from the beaches with their support teams in tow before the shorter secondary swims of 800-yards, 1-mile, 2-miles and the 10K take their turns in the waters just off the coast of the start/finish lines. Due to the currents and water levels, this being the best weekend of the month, race director Lori Bosco decided to flip-flop those starts this year, with the shorter open-water swims taking their turns off at 8:30 a.m. before the 61 soloists and 33 teams being their treks at 10:50 and 11 a.m. from Smathers Beach on Saturday, June 18.
“I won’t start in the dark because of the safety of the swimmers,” said Bosco. “Looking at the outgoing tide through the Fleming Cut, which is the one current the swimmers can’t fight, we had to start later.”
Now the major factor becomes the heat, with the waters warming up the afternoon skies just hours after starting — when typically most of the swimmers would be completing the course.
“I’ve ordered good weather but hopefully not too good that it overheats them,” Bosco said jokingly.
With the full race starting later in the morning, Bosco also noted that a good portion of the support kayakers are taking on the shorter-distance swims before mounting up and paddling around the island with the 61 solo entries, only two with fins, alongside the 33 two- to six-person relay teams.
“We are looking at about 240 people for all the events,” Boscos said Thursday morning. “That’s a lot of solos taking off, but the Power Squadron will be our safety on the ocean, as they have been for the past five years, and they will have a boat every mile. They are all about boating safety, and this is also a big fundraiser for them, as well.”
The U.S. Coast Guard and Auxiliary will also be out attempting to slow down boaters as they approach the racers. Around the noon hours, Bosco furthered she expects a majority of the pack to be in the Key West Harbor, while the lead swimmers should be passing under the Cheryl H. Cates Memorial Bridge (formerly the Cow Key Bridge) roughly at 2 p.m.
“Hopefully they all go in one big group and are not in the harbor for too long,” said Bosco. “Some will get spread out, but for the most part, it’s a big flotilla. It was fun for me to pull up to Fort Zachary last year and watch the flotilla go by, it’s really cool to watch all the kayaks, swimming and boats going around.”
Usually, the winners of the event return to the start point just after the four-hour mark, while most come in after five to six hours in the water, and this year she is expecting similar results.
“I don’t expect any records this year because I think the heat will be fighting against everybody,” said Bosco. “We have a lot of newbies, some coming from Mexico and Brazil, so we are making sure to tell everyone to stay hydrated because it will be warm water too.”
The following day, Bosco’s Bone Island Swim Club will be hosting a meet at The College of the Florida Keys aquatic center, with members of the ‘Canes coming down from Miami and well as the Islamorada Swim Club and another Jacksonville club also expected to be in attendance. Registration for the shorter distance swims will not close until Saturday morning, moments before the swim beings, while for those interested in the 12.5-mile distance or the Bone Island Swim meet on Sunday, registration must be completed by Friday evening. For information, contact visit https://swimaroundkeywest.org/, call 305-809-3562 or email lori.bosco@cfk.edu.
“There won’t be as many competing as we have had in the past, being Father’s Day weekend is not the ideal weekend, but where else would you want to spend Father’s Day weekend than in Key West,” said Bosco.