Once again, pitching takes top billing in week No. 4 of Key West Little Conch Baseball.
Florida Keys Electric pitching ace Christian Koppal hurled a perfect game — no runs, no hits, no walks — against Conch-Crete Pumping with 13 strikeouts in Pony League play.
Jon’s Ham pitcher Kaden Maltz was one walk away from perfection as he struck out 15 Coca-Cola batters he faced in six innings on the mound.
In the 10-and-Under Sivision, Linda D Sportfishing was steaming along with a perfect mark, but ran out of fuel against Toppino’s at David McCurdy Field.
Let’s not forget the long ball. Kaine Dickerson hit a pair of home runs, one a grand slam to power Jon’s Ham victory in U12 play.
There is always plenty of high-level action at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex. Get out and support the kids. It’s free.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 20,
COAST 11
Down a run going into the fifth frame, Certified Appliance Repair erupted for 13 runs to take the W.
Noah Mercer tripled, doubled and singled to plate five runs. Leadoff batter Ty Hill doubled and singled for three RBI, Roman Garcia hammered a two-bagger, Nelson Ong, Nathan Radziejewski and David Martinez each singled home a run and Josh Johnson added a base hit.
Hill pitched one and two-thirds innings without allowing a run or walk with one K.
For COAST, Leandro Batista parked a pitch out of Pedro Aguilar Field and singled to plate two runs, Joel Rodriguez drove in two runs on two hits, Gionni Fernandez singled home two runners and Isaac Roman added a base rap.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 14,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 0
Of the 17 batters Christian Koppal faced in his perfect game, he struck out 13 as the other four either grounded or flew out. On offense, FKE had 14 hits, led by Brian Cassidy and Paul Cassidy as the duo each drove in two runs on two hits. Koppal doubled home a run, Oliver Zanetti and Isaac Martinez singled two times each, Tristan Weech, Beau Bender, Cruz Holmes and Erik Fiallo all had a run-scoring hit and Anthony Martinez singled.
Conch-Crete Pumping starter Colin Christie allowed 11 runs on 10 hits and three walks and Jake Rodriguez gave up three more in relief.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 5,
COAST 1
Tristan Weech pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and he tripled home a run to help his cause. Christian Koppal singled twice and with base hits were Beau Bender, Erik Fiallo and Isaac Martinez.
Riesel Toledo tripled, Isaac Roman doubled, Nick Besson singled home a run and with a base hit was Brian Cassidy and Jorge Sanchez.
Jason Stubblefield struck out seven over three on the hill.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 14,
CONCH-CRETE PUMPING 2
After two scoreless innings, CAR scored seven in the third and added seven more in the final two at-bats.
Roman Garcia drove in four via a pair of doubles, Nathan Radziejewski doubled and singled for two RBI, Steele Gomez singled two times for three RBI, Nelson Ong singled twice, Noah Mercer plated two runs on two hits, Ty Hill singled and playing up from the U12 league, Kade Maltz and Auggy Davila both doubled home a run.
Hill allowed nine hits but only one run, no walks and he fanned five.
Jackson Bernhard thumped a three-base hit and two base hits, Jayvion King slugged a pair of base hits and with a single was Jake Ferguson, Jace Rossi, Jake Rodriguez, Uziel Morales and Stone Turbeville.
Bernhard fanned seven over the first four frames.
12-AND-UNDER
JON’S HAM 14,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 4
It was a 3-3 tie until Jon’s Ham scored three in the fifth and eight in the sixth.
Kaine Dickerson crushed a grand slam home run, added another dinger and tripled for eight RBI.
Calvin Mercer drove in three runs on three hits, Kaden Maltz doubled and singled, Tyrone Cervantes ripped a two-base hit and with a single were Daniel Morales, Hudson Balbuena and Christian Druckemiller.
Cervantes struck out five in middle relief and Druckemiller shut down the bankers in the final frame with three strikeouts.
First Horizon’s Trent Thomas, James Carey and Cooper Miller each singled.
SLOPPY JOES 7,
PAPA TONY’S 6
Papa Tony’s nearly pulled off a comeback but fell shy of the tie. Kristian Masters, Nick Besson and Leo Thibault each singled for Sloppy Joes.
Besson, Darreld Treminio and Masters combined to toss a one-hitter as Master struck out five over the final two frames in relief.
Papa Tony’s, Kaden Savedra doubled to break up the no-hit bid.
Starter Calvin Lee did not give up a hit and fanned six over the first two innings.
JON’S HAM 9,
COCA-COLA 0
Of the 78 pitches Kaden Maltz threw in his no-hitter, 56 were for strikes over the six innings at Peter Dopp Field.
They faced very good pitching from Coke’s Jack Niles and Jack Chapman with five strikeouts apiece. Maltz doubled and with a base hit was Calvin Mercer.
SLOPPY JOES 8,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 5
Sloppy’s scored five in the top of the sixth but First Horizon got only two.
Kristian Masters and Baylin Rodgers each doubled and singled, Leo Thibault drove in two runs via two hits and Mason Titensor hammered a two-bagger.
Starter Derreld Treminio allowed two runs via a hit and a walk with eight strikeouts.
First Horizon’s Jayce Fernandez and Mason Hart both doubled as Reef Guyet and Cooper Miller both stroked a base hit.
Trent Thomas fared well the first three innings with a run on a hit and he struck out six but was pulled for a pitching committee of three that gave up seven runs.
PAPA TONY’S 12,
COCA-COLA 2
Auggy Davila and Roger Barralaga each doubled and singled, Calvin Lee cracked a pair of base hits as Kaden Savedra doubled home a pair of runners.
Davila went the distance with three hits, two walks and he fanned eight.
Coca-Cola’s Xander Austin slugged a pair of base hits for two RBI and Carter Wirth doubled.
10-AND-UNDER
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 14,
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 8
Linda D reeled in 10 in the third for the difference-maker. Alexander Wickers thumped a three-base hit, doubled and singled for three RBI, Jimmy McCain singled two times, Gavin Cobb hammered a two-run double and Cayden Gonzalez singled home a run.
Wickers sat seven on Ks the first three innings on the mound.
Roman Lepowski tripled and doubled to plate two runs, Ryder Almeda drove in a pair via a double and a single, Justin Major cracked a pair of base hits as Landon Caraballo and Wiktor Kowalik added a single.
BODYZONE 12,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 1
Tirsolino Paulino tripled and singled to plate a pair, Alexander Cordero and Roman Ubeda (3 RBI) each doubled and singled, Jacob Rodriguez (3 RBI), Justin Druckemiller and Landon White singled two times apiece as James Barber and Gavin Teal each singled.
Barber pitched a complete game with four hits, one walk and he struck out eight for the win.
For Key West Hospitality Inn, Abel Smith doubled and singled, Armands Berzins hit a run-scoring two-bagger and Gregory White singled.
TOPPINO’S 9,
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 6
Linda D was down eight runs and rallied for five in the fourth, albeit too late for their first loss of the season, but still atop the standings. Toppino’s Mason Waldner doubled and singled for three RBI, Hunter Hill and Miguel Otero-Rivera each singled twice, Chay Blanco hit a two-run single and Jaecob Diegue added a base knock.
Waldner pitched a gem to knock off the first-place team with 10 strikeouts.
Cayden Gonzalez doubled and singled for two RBI and Alexander Wickers slugged a two-run double.
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 12,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 9
Billy Norwood homered, tripled and singled to send home five runners for Key Plaza Creperie.
Roman Lepowski hammered a three-run double and with a two-bagger was Justin Major.
Ryder Almeda threw three innings in relief with a run on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts for the win.
Cole Johnson hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Armand Berzins doubled home three runs and Abel Smith singled for the Key West Hospitality Inn.
BODYZONE 3,
TOPPINO’S 1
Jacob Rodriguez struck out 16 batters over six innings with a hit and he walked seven for one earned run. On offense, James Barber tripled and doubled, Justin Druckemiller, Landon White and Rodriguez each singled.
For Toppino’s, Mason Waldner doubled and Jaecob Diegue added a base hit.
In two innings of relief, Hunter Hill was near-perfect with no runs, no hits and fanned seven but issued two walks.