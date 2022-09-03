For the first time, a men’s flag football league will kick off in mid-November, according to league organizers Demetrius Roach and Antonio Guieb.
The first season of the Key West Flag Football League will tentatively begin on Thursday, Nov. 10 with six 10-man (eight minimum players) teams competing in a 10-game season of 5-on-5 flag football.
Three games will be played each Thursday and Saturday (6, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m.) at the George Mira Football Field.
Via text, Guieb said although it is primarily a men’s league, “We definitely invite women to join that want to participate.”
Teams and sponsors are needed according to organizers. For information, to sponsor or register a team, contact Guieb at 305-407-4163 or Roach at 305-304-5647.
