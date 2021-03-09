After an extra-long hiatus, the Key West Coed Softball League resumed this week with a new season of eight teams battling out across a 12-game schedule for a berth in the playoffs.
Four of those teams started the action off this past week, with many of the familiar faces, including the defending champs and runner-ups, back on the field.
Tonight the action continues with Tropical Movers hosting Mike’s Painting at 6:30 p.m.; Priority Vending Services against the defending champ Fun in the Sun at 7:45 p.m.; and McKendry Builders taking on the Lost Boys at 9 p.m.
Tropical Movers 6,
Priority Vending Services 1
In front by just two runs in entering the seventh and final frame, the Movers dropped a three-spot for insurance and then held onto the victory.
Jenna Kilroy doubled twice for the victors, Rae Sleith and Luke Teet both added a triple and single, while with a pair of base knocks were Rich Baker and Ken Dispenza with one was Amanda Turfentjjian.
Priority Vending had nine hits in the game, all of which were singles, two by Andrew Carmona and the rest from Nelson Fonseca, Jon Brenner, Tiffany Brenner, Casey Taylor, and Maria Castillo.
McKendry Builders 16,
Fun in the Sun 8
Fun in the Sun was limited to just scoring runs in two at-bats and, on the other hand, McKendry scored in all but two to double up the defending champs.
Joe Stickney, Joal Rivaro and Dexter Butler had a trio of hits in the win for McKendry, while with two were Lauren Wells, with a doubled and homer, Samantha Sanchez, Debbie Arencibia, with a triple, Francesca Garcia and Jason Pfhal. Kyle Cabrera doubled and with singles were Darren Miller, Janessa Barrios, and Kia Hughes.
For Fun In The Sun, Shannon Kelly doubled and tripled as part of her three-hit night, as teammate Pabel Noguera added two. Jenna Kilroy parked a home run, Lisa Sacco doubled, and with base hits were Mike MacKeown, Maria Castillo and Toms Givens.