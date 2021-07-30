The Breakfast Club Too Jaibas took both games over the past two weeks to pull way ahead of the other teams in the Men’s Over-37 Softball League.
Decked out in new blue jerseys thanks to their sponsor, the Jaibas are 12-2 at mid-season. They are four games ahead of the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos and Ben’s Candle Shop Morays, each with a 6-6 mark.
Harpoon Harry’s Snappers are 2-10 without their star player and captain Tony Mendez, who is on the unable-to-play list.
On the schedule for Friday night at DeWitt Roberts Field, the Morays and Jaibas take the diamond in the 7 p.m. game and in the nightcap the Snappers try to add a win against the Roncos.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 17,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 4
Nick Hogan and Chichi Rodriguez both doubled as part of their 4-for-4 night for the Jaibas. Ronnie Presley tripled, doubled and singled, Bobby Lopez thumped a three-bagger and singled twice, Troy Curry nailed a two-base hit and two base hits, Marty Gregurich drove in four runs via a double and single, John Bandura slapped a pair of hits as John Hornyak, Stu Lilly, Tom Haas and Chris Hilliard each added a base rip.
Snappers’ Alexey Vergas and loaner Tommy Lapp singled three times each, Sean Patrick doubled and singled, Junior Guieb hammered two hits as Jorge Blanco, Eddie Tornac and Mike Ball all singled.
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 20,
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 19
The Roncos jetted ahead with a 12-run first but had to thwart the Morays’ eight-run last inning rally to preserve the W.
Tim Nelly doubled twice as part of his 5-for-5 performance. Jay Hubert singled, doubled, tripled to plate four runs, Chris Hilliard drilled four singles, Tommy Lapp went yard and singled two times to plate four runs, Robert Franco also drove in four via a two-base hit and two base hits and Ken Dispenza singled three times. Alexey Vergas triple and singled, Mike Ball singled twice and with a base hit was Jorge Martinez.
Morays’ Harry Milliken and Troy Curry each doubled twice and singled three times to plate five runs each. Ben Blattenberger slugged a three-bagger, doubled and singled, Greg Eagle clubbed a trio of doubles and singled, Chichi Rodriguez cracked two base hits and two doubles, Marty Gregurich singled three times as Kyle Cabrera and Bob Maun each singled twice.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 21,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 10
With power like this, it’s no wonder the Jaibas are well atop the heap.
Sluggers Troy Curry and Ronnie Presley (five RBI) each homered twice as both went 5-for-5. John Bandura drove in seven runs via a triple, two doubles and a base hit, Alex Torres thumped a three-bagger and singled twice and John Hornyak and Marty Gregurich each nailed three base hits. Bobby Lopez (double), Nick Hogan, Stu Lilly and Tom Haas had two hits each and Jason Hubert singled.
The Roncos’ Mike Balbuena doubled three times to go with his 4-for-4 night, Jorge Martinez, Mike Ball and Ken Dispenza (double) each had three hits and with a single was Tim Nelly, Tommy Lapp and Darnell Henderson.
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 24,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 6
Ben’s lit up the scoreboard in every inning to take the four-inning win.
Doug Holmes homered two times, doubled and singled to plate six and Ben Blattenberger and Greg Eagle (double) each had a 4-for-4 performance. Jason Johnston tripled and singled twice, Harry Milliken doubled and signled twice, Troy Curry and Ronnie Presley singled two times each, Marty Gregurich doubled and Bob Maun singled.
Snappers’ Willie Rodriguez and Eddie Tornac singled three times apiece, Junior Guieb ripped a pair of doubles, Juanito Menendez, Alexey Vergas, Alex Dieguez, Joel Rivero and Jorge Blanco each singled two times and Tim Nelly added a base hit.