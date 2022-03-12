The first teams to grace the newly turfed George Mira Field were the youngsters of the Key West Youth Lacrosse League, on Saturday, March 5, as the teams will now play every Saturday the rest of the season.
While there was no score kept between the girls and Mini Stick scrimmages, the coaches noting “they played hard and full of energy,” there was a final in the Boys 7-9 Division with first-year player Silas Rhodes scoring four times for the Red’s 7-4 victory, while the Red’s also won, 11-10, in the Boys 10-12 Division when Kacper Kowalik netted the game-winning goal in the final 30 seconds.
The Key West Boys 13-15 players had to wait to play on the new digs as the team traveled Coral Shores for back-to-back games, winning the first, 12-1, against Palmetto and the second also coming out victorious, 6-5, versus the Upper Keys Youth Lacrosse League Panthers.
Against Palmetto, Max Louchheim set the tone with the first goal, and his team answered the call with Finn O’Hearn leading the pack with a hat trick, Ryan Rea and Roman Van Loon each scoring twice, while Markenly Riche, Jack Shepard, Zach Payne, and Raffeal Rice all found the back of the net. Keeper Balint Pach had a pair of saves.
Game two was more of a nail-biting 6-5 win against the county rivals Panthers, with Riche clenching the win on a coast-to-coast sprint up the field to nail down the final score in sudden death overtime, his second goal of the game. Payne also had two goals, as Rea and O’Hearn each added one to the scoreboard. Pach defended the cage with seven saves.