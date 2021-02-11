The opening pitch kicked off the Key West Men’s Softball League’s season, as six teams began to play ball at Dewitt Roberts Field.
Only two of six of the games were close in a first week’s worth of games that featured a couple decisive outcomes as well as a couple of blowouts.
Key West Fire Department 24, Roostica 1
It was like pouring lighter fluid on a fire as the Fire Department came out and outscored Roostica 20-1 in the first two innings. They ignited another four-run third inning before the game was called. The total number of hits was as lopsided as the final score, with the Fire Department notching 18 hits to just one hit for Roostica.
For Key West, Korey Rodriguez was the headliner, going 3-for-3 (double, two homeruns and six RBI). With two lined shots were Darren Miller, Benny Lowe and JP Malott. Stevie Monsalvatage, Raul Franco, Colton Butler (double) and Stick Morales (triple) each added one base rap.
Mike Arencibia had a double for Roostica’s lone hit of the evening.
Jolly’s Liquor 32, Key West Fire Department 15
They did not need to use lighter fluid in this one, as Jolly’s Liquor’s play was intoxicating enough to take it the Fire Department. Jolly’s came out swinging, which produced a 9-6 lead after one and a 13-7 lead after the second inning. Both teams were held in check in the third inning, with Jolly’s putting up another two runs, while Key West could not start a fire and produced none. It was 15-7 with Jolly’s in command headed into the fourth and that is when they popped the champagne and poured on 10 runs before topping it off with another seven in the final inning. The Fire Department just couldn’t respond quickly enough, despite their best efforts.
For Jolly’s, Matt Roberts (four doubles, six RBI) and Chris Hilliard (two doubles, seven RBI) led the way going 5-for-5. Bobby Lowe (double, dinger, five RBI), Troy Curry (two doubles), Juanito Menendez (double, home run, five RBI), Emilo Vasquez (double), Ronnie Presley (double), Andy Mendez and Ben Blattenbeger all added three hits each. Dylan Kibler added one lined shot.
For Key West, Darren Miller had an active night at the plate going 4-for-4 (two dingers, seven RBI). Adding three base thumps each was Stick Morales (two doubles) and Angelo Guieb. With two base raps each were Benny Lowe (triple), Korey Rodriguez (homerun), Stevie Monsalvatage (double, dinger), and Chad Rodriguez.
Roostica 28, Outlaws 23
They avenged their opening loss by coming out with all their bats ‘a blazing, as Roosetica led from the opening inning and consistently added to their lead until the score was final. The Outlaws made it interesting by keeping up the best they could, but in the end, Roostica had more hits in the game (27 to 23) and it proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.
For Roostica, Miguel Gonzalez (triple) and Johnny Monsalvatage (double) came up big going 4-for-4 at the plate. Coming along with three lined shots a piece were Lane Hilliard (double, home run, six RBI), Andy Perez (double), Junior Guieb (double, triple, dinger, eight RBI), Joseph Varela and Garret Pita. Adding two hits each were Mikey Henriquez and Nelson Fonseca.
For the Outlaws, Ariel Herrera (double) and D’Anthony Rodriguez (two doubles, triple) were swinging away, both going 4-for-4. Adding two hits were Tont Guieb (double), Oni Ferreriro Jr. (two round trippers, six RBI), Lazaro Rivera (two doubles), Lito Lopez (double), Lazaro Rivera (two doubles) and Alexey Vergas. Osmany Espinoza (double) and Marlon Manresa each added one base rap.
Rodriguez Cigars 25, Outlaws 3
Smoke ‘em if you got them was the theme of this blowout as the Cigars blew away the Outlaws. It was all but over in the first inning as the Cigars took a convincing 17-1 lead before adding another eight runs in the second before the game was called. The Outlaws were shooting blanks by putting up only five hits to the Cigars’ 22 from the plate.
Armando Rojas (two homeruns, four RBI) and Hugo Valdez led the way for the Cigars, each going 3-for-3. With two hits each were Raiko Caradad (double), Raiko Alfonso (round-tripper and five RBI), Sharke Difabio (home run and four RBI), Raiko Alfonso (dinger, five RBI) Joal Rivero (home run, four RBI), Daniel Garcia and Joe Stickney. Contributing one hit each were Dexter Butler and Jason Buck.
For the Outlaws, turning in one base rap each were Ariel Herrera, D’Anthony Rodriguez, Lito Lopez, Joey Figueroa and Eduardo Torna.
Jolly’s Liquor 13, Outlaws 12
Even after dropping their first game, the Outlaws were still not quick enough on the draw to win this one, but at least they made it a lot closer. In the first inning, they even led 2-1. Both teams stayed close until Jolly’s downed six shots, as in runs, and broke the scoring wide open as they held an 8-4 lead after the third inning. Both teams battled back and forth from there as the Outlaws were leading at the top of seventh, but the Jolly’s added one final fun at the bottom of the inning to win it.
For Jolly’s, Emilo Vasquez (double) was the headliner going 3-for-3 for the plate. Adding two hits were Bobby Lowe, Ronnie Presley (walk-off home run), Doug Holmes (double), Dylan Kibler (double), Kevin Rivera (double), Marty Gregurich and Harry Milliken. Adding one base rap was Andy Mendez.
On the Outlaws, Xavier Preze (two doubles), Marlon Manresa, Joey Figueroa, Alexey Vergas and Lazaro Rivera all had two base thumps. Coming with one lined shot apiece were Pabel Noguera (double), D’Anthony Rodriguez, Jorge Martinez, Osmany Espinoza and Allen Truillo.
Rodriguez Cigars 20, Jolly’s Liquor 19
The Cigars began this one like chain smokers as they jumped out to a 6-0 first inning lead, but the liquor store responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 10-6 heading into the third. They poured on another four runs in that inning, at which time the score showed them in command 14-6, but that is when things got interesting. The two teams added more runs before the Cigars re-lit themselves in the top of sixth, outscoring Jolly’s 6-0 to take the game.
For the Cigars, leading the way with three hits each was Raiko Caradad (two dingers, four RBI), Clinton Storr (double, triple), Radier Gonzalez (two home runs). Adding two base raps were Armando Rojas (triple), Hugo Valdez (double) and Joe Stickney (triple). Contributing one lined shot each were Daniel Garcia (round-tripper) and Sharke Difabio.
The Jolly’s had Juanito Menendez (double, two home runs, six RBI) lead the way while going 4-for-4 from the plate. Emilo Vasquez (two doubles), Andy Mendez (double), Chris Hilliard (double), Marty Gregurich and Matt Roberts added three lined shots each. Delivering two hits each were Kevin Rivera (triple and in-the-park round-tripper) and Ben Blattenbeger. Chipping in with one base thump each were Bobby Lowe, Doug Holmes and Harry Milliken.