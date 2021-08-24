The new season of the Key West Coed Softball League got under way two weeks ago, with eight teams vying for the title following a 12-game regular season. Thus far, a new contender has received the right push as Poke in the Rear opened its campaign with a 2-0 mark. Fixed Gears, and defending champions — with a new name — Floozie Koozie (formerly McKendry Builders) also opened with victories, while last year’s runner-up and semifinalists Tropical Movers, and — also with a name change — Laidback Charters (formerly Fun in the Sun), began with 1-1 records.
Cross Fit Mile Zero, Priority Vending and Hogfish will all be looking for their first triumph of the young season on Tuesday, Aug. 24, as Cross Fit takes on Floozie Koozie at 6:30 p.m., Priority goes against Fixed Gears at 7:45 and, in the nightcap, it’s Hogfish against Laidback Charters.
FIXED GEARS 25, HOGFISH 3
Fixed Gears were in motion all night, scoring at least four runs in four of their five at-bats to roll to the convincing victory in their debut.
Christopher O’Conner paced the win for the Gears, going 4-for-4 with a double, while Cody Moore, Jessica Rice, Nikki Shea and Dominick Williams all added base knocks.
Hogfish kept it close, trailing by just a run after the first inning, but would not score again, as their only hits were a triple by Chris Norton and singles by Johnny MacEachen and Dominica Gendreau.
POKE IN THE REAR 21, CROSS FIT MILE ZERO 6
Scoring 19 runs, before Cross Fit even put up its first, Poke in the Rear was moving in the right direction the entire night en route to a 15-run mercy-rule victory.
Going 5-for-5 while hitting for the cycle, Johnny Monsalvatage needed little motivation to lead his squad to the victory, as the father-son duo of Junior and Angelo Guieb combined for seven singles. Miguel Gonzalez had four singles of his own.
Despite scoring in only two at-bats, Cross Fit was on base often, led by Cassie Ferreia, who was 3-for-3. Jon Casey had a pair of doubles, Billie Kearins singled and doubled, Jeff Walsh and Amanda Chacon both had two singles and with one was Keith Ross.
LAIDBACK CHARTERS 7, TROPICAL MOVERS 5
Laidback Charters put up five runs in the first and then proceeded to hold off Tropical Movers the rest of the way to cruise home for the W.
With a triple and pair of singles as part of a 3-for-3 performance, J.W. Cooke guided Laidback to their first victory of the season, while Evan Schaffer reeled in a double and single. Eddie Griffiths also doubled, while with singles were Tabby Gartenmayer, Jamie Cooke and Lisa Sacco.
Tropical Movers had four players with multiple hits, Ken Dispenza with three, Rich Baker, Brittanie Markle and Stacie Safford each with two a piece, but that would be the extent of their hits, all of which were singles.
POKE IN THE REAR 5, PRIORITY VENDING 3
Grabbing a two-run lead in the first, which would hold until the third and never be truly relinquished, Poke in the Rear pressured the Priority Vending all night to allow a single run in three frames to triumph.
Poke in the Rear was doubles happy in the win, as nearly half of the winning team’s hits were of the two-base variety, with Miguel Gonzalez dropping in a pair. Daniel Garcia and Johnny Monsalvatage also added to the doubles parade with one as part of their two hits, as teammates Bridget Woods and Junior Guieb both singled.
For Priority Vending, Jocelyn Ashe, Jon Brenner, Tiffany Brenner, Andrew Carmona and Casey Taylor all singled in the losing effort.
FLOOZIE KOOZIES 21, LAIDBACK CHARTERS 4
In what was a close game through the first three frames, with Laidback leading by three after two innings, Floozie Koozie proceeded to score 20 unanswered runs to end the game early after six frames.
Lauren Wells hammered a home run and double as part of her 4-for-4 game to power the Floozie Koozie win, while adding a two-base hit and two base hits were Dexter Butler and Paul Sanchez. Sam Sanchez and Jewels Castillo both singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez reached safely with three base hits, Jason Pfhal doubled, while with singles were Debbie Arencibia, Marella Barroso and Joe Stickney.
TROPICAL MOVERS 16, HOGFISH 2
Opening up a seven-run advantage after three innings, Tropical Movers never looked back as they cruised to a season-opening victory.
Jena Kilroy collected the only extra base hit for the Movers, with a double to go along with a single, but teammates Ken Dispenza and Joe Payton both had a trio of singles. Ashley Kelly, Mike Balbuena and Rich Baker each singled twice.
For Hogfish, Iggy Gonzalez doubled and singled, Jay Freeman singled twice, while with hits were Dean Aloma and Dominicia Gendreau.