The future looks bright for the Key West High baseball team as the soon-to-be Conchs, the KWLCB 14U All Stars, dominated the competition — going behind only for two frames in 23 innings of play — to claim the 2022 Babe Ruth South State Tournament on July 14-17 in Sarasota.

Outscoring Sarasota, Bartow, Phipps Park and Winter Park 35-11 in the four games, the unbeaten run to the championship also advanced Key West to the 2022 Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Tournament, which began with a second-straight victory against Winter Park on Wednesday, July 27, in Tallahassee. Up next was Tallahassee on Friday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m.