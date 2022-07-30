The future looks bright for the Key West High baseball team as the soon-to-be Conchs, the KWLCB 14U All Stars, dominated the competition — going behind only for two frames in 23 innings of play — to claim the 2022 Babe Ruth South State Tournament on July 14-17 in Sarasota.
Outscoring Sarasota, Bartow, Phipps Park and Winter Park 35-11 in the four games, the unbeaten run to the championship also advanced Key West to the 2022 Babe Ruth Southeast Regional Tournament, which began with a second-straight victory against Winter Park on Wednesday, July 27, in Tallahassee. Up next was Tallahassee on Friday, July 29, at 11:30 a.m.
KEY WEST 7, SARASOTA 3
Trailing by a run entering the fifth frame, Key West rallied for a five-spot to go ahead for good and set the tone for the rest of the state championship.
Despite rallying for the victory, Key West was outhit 6-4 by Sarasota, with Noah Mercer coming up with half of those knocks for the Conchs, including a triple, for three RBI, while Jackson Burnhard and Cruz Holmes both singled.
That was enough for Christian Koppal and Ty Hill to combine for the win on the mound, Koppal allowing two unearned runs on five walks but no hits with five strikeouts through the first three, while Hill closed out the final four innings surrendering one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
KEY WEST 8, BARTOW 4
In its final trip to the plate, Bartow was finally able to get Key West starting pitcher Jackson Bernhard out of the game, after an error and pair of walks results in three runs, but only after he had dealt six shutout frames allowing just two hits and four walks, while striking out three.
Those four runs were much too late, however, as Key West has already scored eight unanswered, including its own four-spot in the seventh, led by Xavier Perez and Roman Garcia at the plate, each with a pair of singles. Noah Mercer added a double and Christian Koppal, Beau Bender and Cruz Holmes all singled.
KEY WEST 11, PHIPPS PARK 0
Scoring 11 runs in the first inning and allowing only four base runners via walks, Key West was declared the victor after just two innings of play and one full trip to the plate.
Joel Rodriguez was on the mound for both of the hitless at-bats for Phipps Park, striking out two, walking four and inducing one double-play to set up the quick victory that was sparked by the lopsided first frame.
In the bottom of the first, Key West sent 15 batters to the plate, with Roman Garcia collecting two hits in the inning, one a double, Noah Mercer, Nelson Ong, Beau Bender and Jake Rodriguez all singling, while Xavier Perez walked in both of his at-bats.
KEY WEST 9, WINTER PARK 4
For just the second time in the tournament, Key West found themselves in a hole, behind by a pair of runs after three complete, but the young Conchs rallied for eight in their next two swings to take control of the game and title.
With a combined 13 hits, a tournament-best, Key West was powered at the plate with three hits apiece by Jackson Bernhard and Roman Garcia, one of those being a triple. Xavier Perez provided a pair of hits, Nelson Ong doubled, and with singles were Christian Koppal, Beau Bender, Ty Hill and Steele Gomez.
It was a combined effort on the mound to secure the championship, with Koppal going the first three, giving up two runs on a hit, five walks and four strikeouts, Ong followed for the next two, surrendering a run on a hit, two walks and three strikeouts, with Hill closing out the final two frames striking out two and allowing a run on two hits.