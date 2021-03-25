At 9 in the morning on Sunday, March 21, nine sailboats navigated out of Garrison Bight and across the starting line near Rat Key to begin the Key West Community Sailing Center’s 47th annual ’Round the Island Race.
“It was perfect as the race started the wind was blowing from the northwest at a sporty 13 mph with gusts to 15,” said race officials noting the temperatures were in the mid-70s during the event. “The wind even freshened some during the race making for the fastest race in memory.”
The approximately 14-mile course took the sailors north of Sigsbee and under the Cow Key Channel Bridge, where most had to capsize or unrig their vessel to pass along Smathers Beach, around Fort Zachary Taylor, through Key West Harbor then around the north end of Fleming Key and back to Garrison Bight.
“The beat upwind from Fort Zach to the north end of Fleming Key was a long punishing sail,” said racer Page Anderson “Any sailor who survived that beat to windward and finished this race deserves a huge congratulations and an award.”
This year’s fleet consisted of three Lasers, two Sunfish, and then a Hobie Wave, 420, Whitehall Gig, and Catalina Capri 14, of which seven of those were able to complete the rigorous course, that entails the much-beloved feature of getting the boats under Cow Keys Bridge.
“Each racer has to decide how best to get his/her boat with a 15-to-22-foot mast under a bridge that has only a 9-foot clearance,” said race officials.
The first to reach the bridge this year was Anderson on the Hobie Wave, which was capsized and floated on one pontoon under the bridge.
“I was helped under the bridge by my team of Julie, Celeste, and Chris, who had trained two weeks before the race,” said Anderson, noting her team supported the horizontal mast and walked the boat along the shoreline under the bridge.
Jeep Caillouet, a 22-year veteran of the ’Round the Island Race who finished sixth, explained “we would have finished sooner except we capsized our boat too soon and the current pushed us sideways under the bridge. But we got it turned around pretty quick and got under just fine.”
The other boats had it a little easier because they could lower their masts before the bridge and raise them again on the other side, according to officials.
“The sight of the various, often brightly colored sails, being lowered before the bridge and raised again after the bridge against the background of the bright, beautiful sky and water was beautiful as was the camaraderie of the Key West residents and chase boat crews who lent a hand at the bridge again this year,” said race officials.
Anderson and crew were also the first to reach the finish line in three hours, while fourteen-year-old Brandon Kelk, on a Laser, finished second with a time of 3 hours and 12 minutes. Third was Ryan Bennett, on a Laser, in 3 hours and 30 minutes, David and Camille Wiley were fourth on the Catalina Capri 14 in 3 hours and 53 minutes, fifth was David Salty on a Sunfish in 3 hours and 55 minutes, and seventh was John Duke on the Whitehall Gig in 4 hours and 45 minutes. Two other Sunfish, with Jason Brinberg and Greg Gedemer guiding the way, took to the course but did not finish.
“Schooner Wharf was our fantastic sponsor for this very special Key West sailing event,” said race officials. “Schooner provided not only the prizes for the winners but also the after-race banquet.”