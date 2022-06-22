After seven straight wins to open the KeyWest Men’s softball League season, the unbeaten streak came to a close for 5 Brothers, as during the second half of the doubleheader, they suffered a one-run loss to the Outlaws, who had trailed by double digits entering their final at-bat. Despite the loss for the defending champions, 5 Brothers still holds a game lead on the rest of the league, which has had only four games played in the past two weeks with damp conditions leaving the field unplayable most nights.
5 BROTHERS 32,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 17
A 19-run outpouring by 5 Brothers in the second frame put the game out of reach, despite the Stock Island Boys touching home in every at-bat, which was still not enough to close the double deficit.
A double shy of the cycle, Sam Calaham sent two balls over the fence for home runs, while also tripling for seven RBI and while going 4-for-4 from the plate, as did 5 Brothers teammate Casey Taylor, who doubled. Lito Solorrus contributed a double and pair of singles to the winning cause, Armando Rojas singled, doubled and homered, Alex Ornelos had two doubles and a single, Terry Johnson singled, doubled and tripled, Michael Olivera doubled and tripled, Oni Ferreiro Jr. doubled and singled, Joey Figueroa hit a home run and single, Angelo Guieb and Marlon Manresa bith singled twice, Joe Stickney and Beto Rojas both had one hit, while Xavier Perez hit a home run.
For the Stock Island Boys, Anthony Rodriguez doubled and homered, going 3-for-3, Lazaoito Rivera doubled and singled, Jose Garcia hit a home run and singled, as Alex Torres and Alain Pearoso each singled twice.
OUTLAWS 22,
5 BROTHERS 21
Leading by 11 runs entering the seven and final inning, 5 Brothers seemed to be well on its way to an eight consecutive victory of this season’s campaign, but the Outlaws had other ideas, scoring 12 times in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off victory — spoiling 5 Brother’s undefeated mark.
With the walk-off base knock, as part of his two hits, was Alexy Vergas, scoring Ronnie Presley, who launched two long balls and a double in the victory. Marty Gregurich and Jorge Martinez both pitched in with a trio of two baggers and a base knock, Yasbier Siboret also reached with two doubles and scored on an inside-the-park home run, Lester Jaume also had a pair of two-base hits and abase hit, Paco Galvin singled, doubled and tripled Lito Lopez doubled and tripled for four RBI and Tony Alfonso doubled.
Going yard in each of his three hits for 5 Brothers was Oni Ferreiro Jr., good for seven RBI, Michael Olivera homered and singled twice, while also with three hits were Lito Socorrus, two for doubles, Armando Rojas, one a triple, and Alex Ornelos, missing the cycle by a home run. Beto Rojas roped a triple and home run, Tony Guieb, Casey Taylor and Marlon Manresa had two hits apiece, Joey Figueroa doubled and with singles were Sam Calaham and Joe Stickney.