Perfect records are a thing of the past as both unbeaten teams lost last week in Key West Youth Football League action.
On Friday night at George Mira Field, the Keys Island Runners Dolphins upended the previously unbeaten First State Bank Jaguars, and on Saturday afternoon a missed extra point was the difference in the Back Country Boat Rental Gators’ victory over the More Than Fades Seminoles in Flag Division action.
This week things go back to normal with all four games contested on Saturday as three weeks remain on the regular-season schedule.
FLAG DIVISION
BACK COUNTRY BOAT RENTALS GATORS 14,
MOORE THAN FADES SEMINOLES 13
It all came down to the closing minutes of this thriller.
Down 14-7, the Seminoles Lavell Cartwright sprinted into the end zone to pull within a point at 14-13, but the Gators thwarted the point after attempt to hold on and end the Noles perfect season.
Gators’ Leondre Marius scored both touchdowns and his team converted both extra point attempts.
For the Seminoles, Cartwright opened their scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run and Mason Rivero added the extra point.
FRANK’S PLUMBING BULLDOGS 21,
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE WOLVERINES 14
Bulldogs’ quarterback Renario Carey scored a pair of touchdowns and added an extra point to power up the Dawgs’ offense.
Ja’Siah Shine got the Bulldogs offense rolling with a touchdown run followed by Carey’s extra point sprint into the end zone.
Carey got his first TD with the extra point by Alexander Metelsky and he added six more later in the game with the extra point.
For the Wolverines, Jaiden Pierre scored a pair of touchdowns and he added the extra point after his first TD but was unsuccessful for what would have been the game-tying point.
C DIVISION
KEYS ISLAND RUNNERS DOLPHINS 7,
FIRST STATE BANK JAGUARS 2
After going 4-0 to start the season, the Jaguars could only score a safety as the Dolphins defense kept them out of the end zone.
In the second quarter, the Jags got their two points, but on a later drive lost possession of the ball and could not get anything moving on offense.
The Dolphins had plenty of scoring opportunities but the Jaguars gave up the lone touchdown to Emarlo Gonzalez, set up by Mason Waldner’s 5-yard run.
B DIVISION
SHRIMP PIMP SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 18,
SHERWIN WILLIAMS
RAVENS 13
The Seahawks’ Herschell Major III set up their first touchdown on a fumble recovery with Oliver Zanetti getting the ball close on a 15-yard run, which allowed Tyrese Scott to score his first TD from the Ravens 15-yard line. Minutes later, Scott struck again for his second scoring run.
In the third quarter, Scott pulled down a long pass to move the ball downfield and give Oliver Zanetti the open field for a 25-yard TD run.
The Ravens Sebastian Coronado opened their scoring on a 20-yard run set up by a Nicholas Talpasz pass to Jakobe Williamson.
Coronado struck again for his second TD set up on a 20-yard sprint by Talpasz.