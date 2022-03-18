The 10th annual Adult (“Old Timers”) Baseball tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Rex Weech baseball Field, home of Conchs baseball.

According to organizer Ron Russo, rules have been slightly modified for the “real old guys.”

Anyone interested in playing baseball, not softball, can contact Russo at 305-294-6358; otherwise, show up at the field around 8:30 a.m. on March 19.

All players should wear white or gray baseball pants with red KW cap (if you have it) and Russo will supply jerseys for the event.

This is a fundraiser for the Conchs baseball program, so donations are appreciated, Russo said.