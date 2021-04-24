The top finishes keep rolling in for One Athletics as this past weekend, on April 17-18, as they medaled five more times including a pair of first-place honors by the Bombshells and Royals, who were named the Grand Champions at the All Out Championship in Orlando.
The Royals not only were named the Grand Champions out of 22 teams at the event, while claiming top honors in the Youth Prep Level 1.1 Division, but also they garnered a bid to the One Cheer Finals in Orlando.
Joining the Royals as national champs, the Bombshells won the Senior Level 2 Division, while the Dynasty placed second in the Junior Prep Level 1.1 Division. Taking third in the Mimi Prep Level 1.1 Division were he the Majesty as well as the Divas taking third in the Junior Prep 1.1 Level Division.
The wins now give One Athletic 18 medals in 19 entries this season with six national champions and one grand champion.
“Starting this season not knowing if there even would be a season, to bringing home grand champs, multiple national champs, and multiple finals bids is such an accomplishment in itself,” said the One athletic coaches. “Congratulations to the most talented, hardworking and determined athletes out there. You truly are one in a million.”