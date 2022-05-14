It’s been a building process, as the inaugural season for One Athletics was cut short by the coronavirus shutdown and coaches were unsure if they would even open their doors for a second season.
“We were not certain that people were, A, going to want to do group sports or, B, have the money to do sports and travel after not working for months,” said One Athletics’ co-owner Jessica Barroso. “So, to have a full third year is more than we could have ever imagined.”
That second season was “different” with several COVID rules and regulations in place in order to be able to compete, according to Barroso, so the 2021-22 campaign would be the first full schedule of practices and events for the ever-budding program. Still, through it all, they managed to grow, with seven teams now involved from ages 3 to 18, and on Sunday, May 15, One Athletics will bring its third season to an official close with a second annual showcase at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at 11 a.m.
“This, honestly, felt like our first true season,” said Barroso. “So it was great to see where the new athletes who just came in this year and the athletes who have been with us the last two years, how far they have progressed. It’s pretty amazing to see that progression, and that’s because of the wonderful coaching staff we have.”
The staff — which includes co-owner Brittany Ruiz, along with coaches Jason Graham, Sydnee Kimmell, Bekah MacArthur and Bianca Bernhard — oversaw three Tiny Teams this season, two at the Novice Level, the Legends and Legacies, one Prep Level, the Rebels, along with the Revolution, a Youth Level Prep squad, and three elite teams — the Fierce 1’s who competed in the Youth Level 1, the Pro’s, who partook in Junior Level 2, and Savage, who were at Senior Level 2.
They combined this season for five National Champions titles and a pair of Silvers.
The three Elite teams all took home at least one first-place finish, with the Fierce 1’s and Revolution crowned champions at the season-opening All Out Nationals, with the Pros taking second in the same event, which was followed by the Take Over in Tampa, during which the Pros claimed the national championship, the Revolution followed up with a second first-place finish, and the Savage claiming the Grand Champions title. The Fierce 1’s and Rebels both claimed second at the Tampa event, as the season also took the teams to Daytona Beach in the Aloha Nationals and Nashville for the One Up Nationals, all of which helped garner the Fierce 1’s and Savage the bid to the All-Star World Championships in Orlando.
The Savage would claim silver in the Senior Level 2 division as the Keys athletes finished the first day of the event in second place to make the cut and held that place despite a few teams flipping spots around them — coming .2 points shy of the getting first place.
“We had such a great performance,” said Barroso, noting evaluations for Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, May 17, and for information on the team as well as tumbling classes and private lessons also available through the gym visit http://www.oneathleticskw.com or on Instagram at One Athletics KW. “To perform on that level after our first two years is amazing.”