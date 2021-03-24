Sand between their toes as they tumble down the beach with the sun on their face. That was supposed to be stage for the weekend during the “Reach the Beach” competition for One Athletics on March 19-20 in Daytonas Beach.
While inclement weather moved the event indoors, to the convention center across the street, One Athletics still found success as all five of the squads in contention placed in the Top 3 of their class.
“We wanted to have fun because this competition was supposed to be outside on the beach,” said One Athletics coach Pillar DiFabio. “Despite the weather, we still made it fun for the girls. All the teams wore different color socks and bows, while all the coaches wore different bright-colored bathing suits to match the girls.”
The coach continued that her squads overcame the adversity, “continued to smile,” and still managed to even have the most successful weekend yet this season.
“We showed them a little rain won’t stop us from having fun and doing our best,” said DiFabio.
The proof of that was in the results as the Dynasty and Royals both placed in first and the Divas came in second, while the Majesties and Bombshells came in third. One Athletic’s younger teams, the Queens and Diamond, also competed, but do not get ranked in their age groups.
It also proved One Athletics knows how to overcome adversity after having their event venue changed at the last minute, according to their coach.
“We are so proud of the girls,” said DiFabio. “We not only teach them cheerleading but what to do when life isn’t always fair. How will they dodge obstacles that stand in their way? Bravo girls.”