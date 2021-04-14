Six national championships, four runner-ups and a trio of third-place finishes, and that’s all from the banner second season for One Athletics as the five competitive youth cheerleading squads, who have entered a combined 14 events, have only finished outside medal contention once this year.
“They have worked their booties off, and I’m really impressed with how they have adapted to our coaching style and have grown for it,” said One Athletic co-founder and coach Brittany Ruiz. “Most of our staff have won world championships and done this before, so our girls just need to trust the process and we promise we will be able to produce.”
The results prove just how much they are able to produce, including going two-for-two in national titles during the team’s most recent event on March 27-28 in Atlanta.
“It’s amazing, it was new faces for everyone, new judges, and they still killed it,” said Ruiz. “When we have gone to competitions we have had judges tell us they are impressed with what we are producing out of such a small town, because they have never seen this level of cheer come out of the Keys before.”
During the One Up Championships in Atlanta, which was originally set to be in Nashville but due to COVID restrictions last-minute changes had to be made, the Junior 2 Divas received their first win of the year — but it’s their second champion title as a team, after winning last year before the season was halted due to the shutdown — while the Senior Bombshells, battling through injuries, also took first-place honors.
“We’ve had to deal with a lot of kids being out with a lot of factors, like kids missing practice if they are feeling sick,” said Ruiz, further crediting the hard work of the cheerleaders. “They have put in a lot of extra hours. Even if they are at home, they are putting in practice and if they can’t make it to practice we are Facetiming them in so they can see what’s going on and missing.
“We are really blessed to have a facility we can bring them into,”’ continued Ruiz. “We made sure to dedicate our gym to only being cheerleading that way we have the time where they can come in and work on everything needed.”
That hard work was displayed Sunday morning as seven One Athletic teams, including the two non-competitive squads, performed their routines for the Key West community during the One Athletics Cheer Showdown at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater.
The showcase is usually an event to kick off the season, for the families to see the performance before they begin to travel, but this year’s was delayed from Jan. 17, which was turned down by the city due to no events being hosted in Key West. Instead, it turned out to be a ceremonial event this year after all the success of the squads.
“We still wanted to make sure they were able to do it,” said Ruiz. “The community was great and we even had tourists who were in town stop by and were blown away. It was definitely a positive atmosphere and something we will do again in the future.”
This weekend, One Athletics will be sending five teams to Orlando, where they will be eligible for the One Finals, while the Junior Divas, ages 9 to 14, have already received a summit bid for the world championships, which will be held at the Wide World of Sports in Disney on May 13-15.
“That’s pretty much the Olympics of cheerleading at this level,” said Ruiz. “It’s an international event and very hard to get into, so as a new gym coming from a small town, it’s an amazing accomplishment.”
Ruiz noted there are going to be roughly 100 teams going against One Athletics during the world championships, and expressed she would be pleased with a 20th-place finish in the world during just the programs’ second season, first full as they continue to collect top marks.
“We just want to finish our strong and let the kids have as much fun with it as possible,” said Ruiz. “At this point, it’s just a matter of being confident and putting on a show which they have gotten really good at and hopefully coming home with a potential national championship.”