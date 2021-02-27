In the very first competition for One Athletics its Junior Level 2 team claimed a national championship last year, now add two more to that list, as Youth Royals and Junior Dynasty both claimed National Titles last weekend, Feb. 20-21, at the Spirit Cheer National in West Palm Beach.
“Now we are stacking them up,” said One Athletics co-owner Brittany Ruiz. “They had a very good weekend. Their routines have a lot of composition with stunts, tumbles, jumps, dance, and all of that. They have worked really hard through all this COVID to come as far as they have.”
Taking on statewide competition, with upwards of 200 teams participating with girls from ages 3 to 19, the Youth Royals won the Youth Level 1 title while the Junior Dynasty claimed top honors at Junior Level 1. The Mini Majesties also took second out of five teams.
“We were going against gyms from Tampa and Miami, where they have thousands of kids to choose from, so coming from a small town shows they have been working hard. It always is tougher for us,” said Ruiz. “Our girls have been working hard to learn how to throw and catch their teammates. We have very big and competitive divisions and we want the girls to get that real-world feel of what it’s like to actually compete and even lose if it comes to that. But we want them to learn how to overcome as a team and get through different circumstances.”
Ruiz noted five of her teams did not receive a deduction during the event.
“They have all been working super hard,” said Ruiz, who now has roughly 85 athletes training at the gym on Big Coppitt. “We have two tiny teams, who don’t place, but they performed so well, which is the best they can do. That’s ages 3 to 5 and it’s very vigorous for their age group.”
The event was the second competition of the year, with six of the seven teams from One Athletics participating. Up next will be a meet on March 20 at Dayton Beach followed by a trip to Atlanta on March 27. The hope for the teams is to garner a Summit bid which will be in Orlando in May.
“It will just get more competitive as the season goes on,” said Ruiz. “Our next competition is a bid category but we are not exactly sure it’s happening this year because of COVID.”
Now with a trio of championship teams, Ruiz even expressed their interest in putting together an April showcase at the Key West Amphitheater.
“That way our whole community can come out and see what these kids are all about and what they are doing,” said Ruiz. “The kids have really adapted and we have a really well-trained staff with tons of credentials and we are getting even more qualified athletes who are reaching out to us for coaching positions. So we are super excited to share our past experience, from big-time gyms, to bring and teach the kids down here how they train.”