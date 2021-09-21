Not needing to even step on the field to stay unbeaten, Floozie Koozie remained atop the Key West Coed Softball league standings after a forfeit win against Cleared Hot last week, while at the opposite end of the grouping CrossFit Mile Zero garnered its first W of the season by keeping Hogfish still winless on the season.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the top and the bottom of the league will meet, with Hogfish hoping to earn its first win at the same time handing Floozie Koozie its first loss of the campaign at 7:45 p.m., preceded by Laid Back Charters Key West and Priority Vending at in the 6:30 matchup and Poke in the Rear taking on Tropical Movers in the nightcap at 9.
CROSS FIT MILE ZERO 11, HOGFISH 8
Something had to give when the two squads still searching for a first victory matched up, and it would be CrossFit Mile Zero that worked out its first W of the season.
Micaela Elechko lifted CrossFit to the victory with a trio of hits, while with a pair of singles were Mike Bartlett, Mike Caldwell, Billy Kearins, Jeff Walsh and Kellie Niles. With a base knock were, Joey Brissette, Andrew Day and Taylor Sanders.
A majority of the lineup for Hogfish served up a pair of hits, including Iggy Gonzalez, who tripled and doubled. Dean Aloma doubled and singled while with two hits each were Chris Norton, Amanda Lewis, and Veronica Brown. Jax Freeman also had a base rap.
TROPICAL MOVERS 5, PRIORITY VENDING 4
With the game tied after four at-bats apiece, Tropical Movers scored three unanswered runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings, only to have that advantage erased by a three-run output from Priority Vending to send the teams back even entering the seventh and final frame. Tropical Movers secured one run in its at-bat and then shutdown Priority Vending for the victory.
Despite coming away with the win, Tropical Movers was outhit by Priority Vending with Ken Dispenza leading the way for the victors with a triple and single. Luke Teet had a pair of base hits, Mike Van Damn added a two-base hit and reaching safely each with a single were Olivia Newbold, Ashley Kelley and Rich Baker.
A home run shy of the cycle, Casey Taylor powered Priority vending, albeit a run to little, while Chad Rodriguez, Courtnie Leaheus, and Tim Davis all snacked on a pair of singles. The husband-and-wife duo of Jon and Tiffany Brenner each had a base hit.